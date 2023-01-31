Obituaries

North Yarmouth and Durango, Colo.

Anne Montgomery Coleman, of North Yarmouth and Durango, Colo., born Sept. 26, 1960, died Jan. 12, 2023, after a blessedly brief but brutal battle with aggressive metastatic melanoma. The daughter of Francis Innes Gowen Coleman and Julia Montgomery Coleman, Anne was born in Rome, Italy, when her father was posted to the United States embassy there. She was a graduate of the University of Montana at Missoula and Mount Desert Island High School.

