Berwyn, Pa.

Ana Carmen Davidson Thompson, 92, died peacefully at her home in Berwyn, Pa., on Jan. 31, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Rodman E. Thompson Jr., and daughters Ana Thompson, Susan Sofia Thompson, Mia Thompson and Julie Thompson Lawson and husband, Ray Lawson, as well as her sister Susan Davidson Ravenscroft. Her 12 grandchildren are Kim Evans, Philip Thompson, Aleksandr, Maya and Anya Sakharov, Rodman Parker and Fischer Brown, Jessica, Nathan, Alicia, Sarah and Christopher Lawson. Her brother, Philip Marqués Davidson, predeceased her. The family would like to also acknowledge and express deep gratitude to Agnes, Rocio, Elvy and Luz for their many years of ongoing love, care and support.

