Ana Carmen Davidson Thompson, 92, died peacefully at her home in Berwyn, Pa., on Jan. 31, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Rodman E. Thompson Jr., and daughters Ana Thompson, Susan Sofia Thompson, Mia Thompson and Julie Thompson Lawson and husband, Ray Lawson, as well as her sister Susan Davidson Ravenscroft. Her 12 grandchildren are Kim Evans, Philip Thompson, Aleksandr, Maya and Anya Sakharov, Rodman Parker and Fischer Brown, Jessica, Nathan, Alicia, Sarah and Christopher Lawson. Her brother, Philip Marqués Davidson, predeceased her. The family would like to also acknowledge and express deep gratitude to Agnes, Rocio, Elvy and Luz for their many years of ongoing love, care and support.
Born Aug. 16, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Ana Marqués and Philip Langford Davidson, Ana graduated from The Baldwin School in 1948 and from Cornell University in 1952. She earned a degree in landscape design from Tyler School of Art and Architecture at Ambler in 1970. Shortly thereafter she established Thompson Design Associates and enjoyed the professional aspect of designing functional and attractive landscapes for clients. She obtained her master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Pennsylvania in 1991 with a second degree from the UPenn School of Design. Later she transitioned her interests to incorporating and selling garden antiques and established a second business, The Thompson Studio. Ana was a regular participant in the annual New York Botanical Garden Antique Furniture Show and Sale. She was an active member of the Philadelphia Horticultural Society, serving as both master gardener advisor and active participant in the annual Flower Show. She was a member of The Weeders, an association of The Garden Club of America, for 50 years. Ana was on the board of trustees of the Fairmont Park Art Association and a longtime supporting member of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
In the early 1970s, Ana and Rod partnered with a local architect and landscape architect to design and build their lovely home where they raised their four daughters and continued to live for over 50 years. Elegantly incorporating modern design principles, the home connects well to its surrounding landscape. The interlocking stucco, glass, stone and wooden geometric shapes of the house slowly transition into nature via a series of uncomplicated, locally quarried stone terraces accented with boxwood. These overlook a long allee with two perennial borders and imaginatively bring you to a deeply shaded waterfall tucked into the gentle sloping hill, which then leads to an open field. The grounds, which were selected for several juried garden tour events, were an ongoing source of pride for Ana and continue to be a source of joy for the family.
Ana grew up on her family’s farm in New Hope, Pa., where she enjoyed raising animals, showing Aberdeen Angus beef cattle and riding her horse, Johnny Walker. During the war years in the mid-’40s, her Puerto Rican cousins from her mother’s family would stay on the farm during their breaks from school rather than risk traveling home by ship. These long periods of time spent together cemented a lifelong bond as cousins. Once they all had families of their own, Ana was instrumental in ensuring that regular festive gatherings took place in Puerto Rico (often for Christmas), New York City and even ski trips in Vermont — all punctuated with many a long meal and an ever-expanding Davidson, Ravenscroft and Esteves cast of cousins. These precious relationships that meant so much to her continue to this day.
Ana was an avid traveler with a penchant for organizing memorable trips from appreciating the arts of New Mexico to seeing Halley’s Comet while exploring the Galápagos. Her passion for skiing inspired many trips with friends and family from Vermont and the Poconos to Alta, Portillo and her beloved St. Anton. She also learned how to sail and became a determined competitor on the waters of Mount Desert Island, winning the coveted George Davenport Hayward Cup in 1975. An active supporter of the Northeast Harbor Fleet, she was chair of the House Committee and contributed her landscape design skills by redesigning and improving the Fleet grounds in 1979. She also served as a mentor to many young sailors who crewed for her on #888, her Cape Cod Mercury - ‘Boat.’
Ana lived a full life with many friends and family who adored and admired her warmth, love of family, conversational grace, perpetual curiosity, competitive spirit and sense of fun. She will be missed by many.
A memorial service is to be held at 2:30 p.m. on April 1, 2023, at St. Peter’s in the Great Valley, Malvern, Pa., and a celebration of life and interment is planned for this summer in Maine.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (phsonline.org) or The Jackson Lab - Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research (jax.org/give).