Ellsworth
Born Nov. 9, 1941, in Newark, N.J., Alfred Hedefine II was the only son of Alfred and Julia Ann Hedefine. He fell asleep in death on Dec. 17, 2022, with his family at his side.
Ellsworth
Alfred is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anja K. Hedefine, children and wives Eero and Marnie Hedefine, Colin and Ksenia Hedefine, five grandchildren; Liam and Minori Hedefine, Ellen and Joshua Treurnich, Ian and Ashley Hedefine, Mia Hedefine, Sonja Hedefine as well as friends and acquaintances too numerous to count.
He was predeceased by his daughter Eeva K. Hedefine. He was an active member of the Ellsworth Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and considered that local congregation, as well as the global family of Witnesses, to be an extension of his immediate family. Alfred was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, spiritual advisor and friend. He is well known to many in the area as “the piano tuner” as he traveled to people’s homes for years to help keep their instruments well cared for and “in tune.” He loved and treasured the relationships he built with his family, friends and clients.
Alfred grew up in Sparta, N.J., and moved to Houlton, Maine, with his wife, Anja, in 1963, just after their marriage. Al loved hiking, skiing, swimming, diving and other adventures. He climbed Mount Katahdin too many times for his family to count. He was kind, generous and always willing to give of himself on behalf of others. He spent his life making a good name with his neighbors, his family, his friends and with his Creator, Jehovah.
Alfred will be greatly missed by all, as they have lost a good man and a good friend. Alfred gained great strength and support, especially as his health declined, in the deep faith he had in the resurrection hope promised in the Bible. A memorial service will be held at the Bangor Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 2029 Broadway at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2022.
