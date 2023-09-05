Adeline Mae “Addie” Gardner Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FranklinAdeline Mae “Addie” was born sleeping on Sept. 1, 2023, at 5:57 p.m. to her parents, Brittany Irish and Henry Gardner.Addie was born at 18 weeks weighing 2.8 ounces and 6 1/4 inches long.She is survived by her five big brothers Joshua, Rylan, Benjamin, Noah and Gunner. She was predeceased by her big brother, Finn, who was also born sleeping in 2019.You will forever be in our hearts, baby bean. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Death Notices Aug. 31 death notices Aug. 24 death notices Aug. 17 death notices Aug. 10 death notices Aug. 3 death notices View more E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists