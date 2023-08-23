BAR HARBOR — If you ask 10-year-old Leo Confalone what the highlight of his summer was, he will say that it was raising funds for the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. In fact, in the hierarchy of fun things he did this summer, it even beat out learning to ride a bike.
Last week, before he went back to his home in California, Confalone delivered $542 to the pantry – money earned from manning lemonade stands around town.
His biggest day was July 4, explained Leo’s mother, Chelsea Mooser Confalone, who was born and raised on Mount Desert Island and returns with her husband and children each summer.
On that day, Leo made three kinds of lemonade – red (strawberry), white (regular lemonade) and blue (blueberry) – and raked in his largest payday yet at $180, at his grandparent’s home on Ledgelawn Avenue.
After the July 4 sale, Leo hosted other lemonade stands around town at places like Jesup Memorial Library, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, the Village Green and close to the YMCA. For their part, Leo’s grandparents, Sally Crock and Steve Mooser, donated the supplies for the stands as a contribution to his efforts.
This is not the first time that the young man has flexed his fundraising muscles in town. Leo began raising funds for the pantry last summer after reading a story in the Islander about how the pantry was struggling to meet increased demand.
“The story touched him,” said Chelsea, and “that first summer he had a yard sale and raised $100.”
In his hometown of Los Angeles, Leo also raises money for his public school, selling rocks and jewelry he bought with his grandparents in the Arizona desert.
Leo has already set his sights higher for next summer and is planning to continue his fundraising for the pantry. His new goal is to raise $1,000.
So, how will he do that? According to Chelsea, Leo plans to offer dog training sessions around town. Stay tuned.