BAR HARBOR — If you ask 10-year-old Leo Confalone what the highlight of his summer was, he will say that it was raising funds for the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. In fact, in the hierarchy of fun things he did this summer, it even beat out learning to ride a bike.

Last week, before he went back to his home in California, Confalone delivered $542 to the pantry – money earned from manning lemonade stands around town.

