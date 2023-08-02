CRANBERRY ISLES — To help ensure Great Cranberry Island’s future as a thriving year-round community, two three-bedroom modular homes were barged out to the island earlier this week and lifted by a crane onto foundations on land owned by the Cranberry Isles Realty Trust (CIRT).
Two young families will be living in the rental homes starting this fall.
“We had 90 inquiries and 29 applications,” said CIRT President Ken Schmidt. “We were very concerned about trying to make sure that the people understood that ‘Yes, it’s beautiful here and yes, it’s a real community that people enjoy being part of.’
“But there are people I call island dreamers who may have a romantic idea of what it’s like to live on an island. It’s isolated and there are still long, cold, windy, raw winters. It’s not for the faint of heart, but the people who live here are strong, good people. And the families we have picked are hopefully people who will fit in beautifully,” Schmidt said.
“They were really strong candidates who weren’t wishful thinking about what island life is like. They were pretty well grounded, and they had an income so they could support themselves. And they were social enough that we believed they would make friends here and become contributing members of the community.”
One family is originally from Virginia and has been living in Southwest Harbor. The other is from New Jersey. One couple has a baby; the other has a 6-year-old child.
Over the years, summer residents have bought up a number of houses on Great Cranberry and Islesford, reducing the stock of year-round workforce housing.
“And prices have gone up a lot over time, so it has become unaffordable for many working people to live here year-round,” Schmidt said.
He said that buying, barging and assembling the two modular houses and getting them ready for occupancy is costing a total of about $1 million. The Maine State Housing Authority is providing a zero-interest forgivable loan of $420,000. CIRT is using $200,000 from the sale of an old house and is raising the rest. The Housing Authority states that, as a condition of the forgivable loan, “Rental housing units must remain as rental housing for a minimum of 45 years and must be leased to full-time island residents as their primary residence.”
CIRT was formed in 1996 by year-round and summer residents on both islands to try to solve the problem of a lack of affordable housing. There have been four workforce rental houses on Great Cranberry for a number of years. Now there will be two more. On Islesford, CIRT has had only one rental house, but it has helped two families buy homes there. And CIRT is currently working on a four-house project for Islesford.
The two new rental houses on Great Cranberry were manufactured by KBS Builders of South Paris. Schmidt said they have a reputation for building the highest quality homes, well-insulated and very energy efficient. Both houses were barged over from Southwest Harbor by John Goodwin Jr. Construction and placed on the foundation in two parts, split down the middle.
A crew from Coastal Maine General Contracting in Ellsworth will connect the two halves. Then a plumber, electrician and other tradespeople who have been coming out to the islands for years will finish the work.
“We have also had a lot of local volunteers working on this. It has been a great community effort,” Schmidt said.