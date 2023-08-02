News

Houses move to Cranberry Isles

Two modular homes were barged to Great Cranberry Island this week and once assembled will house families who will be living on the island year-round.

 PHOTO BY KIP WING

CRANBERRY ISLES — To help ensure Great Cranberry Island’s future as a thriving year-round community, two three-bedroom modular homes were barged out to the island earlier this week and lifted by a crane onto foundations on land owned by the Cranberry Isles Realty Trust (CIRT).

Two young families will be living in the rental homes starting this fall.

A view from above

A crane is positioned to begin moving a house onto its foundation.
Houses in pieces

After being barged from Southwest Harbor, the houses were moved in pieces and then placed onto foundations.