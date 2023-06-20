News

MD365 proposed development

An artist’s drawing depicts two of the houses in a proposed workforce housing development in Northeast Harbor.

 DRAWING COURTESY OF MD 365

MOUNT DESERT — Opponents and even some supporters of Mount Desert 365’s proposed workforce housing development at the corner of Manchester and Neighborhood roads in Northeast Harbor questioned the density of the project at a public hearing held by the Planning Board last Wednesday night.

The proposal is to have six residential units in two single-family homes and two duplexes in the Heel Way development on the 0.90-acre lot. There could be anywhere from 12 to 32 residents and 12 cars plus visitors’ cars.