MOUNT DESERT — Opponents and even some supporters of Mount Desert 365’s proposed workforce housing development at the corner of Manchester and Neighborhood roads in Northeast Harbor questioned the density of the project at a public hearing held by the Planning Board last Wednesday night.
The proposal is to have six residential units in two single-family homes and two duplexes in the Heel Way development on the 0.90-acre lot. There could be anywhere from 12 to 32 residents and 12 cars plus visitors’ cars.
“It's going to be great to see some year-round people there and great to see some lights on in the winter. But the proposal as it exists just doesn't seem to fit,” said James Gowen, an abutting property owner.
In addition to the people and cars on the property, he said, “Think about all the things that we all have in our yards. We've got garbage cans, we've got recycling cans, propane tanks. We've got grills. We've got bikes and strollers and motorbikes and scooters. And it's Maine, so we've got boats, we've got trailers, we've got dinghies. Not to mention ladders and generators and mowers and kids’ toys and whatever else is going to be on that 0.90-acre lot.
“The question is, could some of these admirable goals be met with a different proposal, a scale that is perhaps not as many people and not as dense?” Gowen asked.
Greg Johnston, an engineer working on the project, pointed out that a garage on the property will be divided into storage units for each of these residences. And MD 365 Executive Director Kathy Miller said the density of Heel Way is in keeping with that of several other residential areas in the village of Northeast Harbor.
Howard Lapsley, another abutter of the property in question, said, “I am fully supportive of affordable year-round housing in Northeast Harbor, and I'm supportive of affordable year-round housing on this lot. What concerns me is the density; it strikes me as too dense for that specific lot.”
Mount Desert resident Gail Marshall said, “Our community has changed, and changed to the detriment of people who need to live and work here in order to support all the rest of us. Challenging this [Heel Way project] on the density is a matter of your choice; you can choose to make those challenges.
“I'm sure those people who would be eligible to live in workforce housing would still rather have their little houses in the streets of Northeast Harbor that have been bought out and nobody can afford anymore.”
Speaking to seasonal residents, some of whom oppose the Heel Way project, Marshall said, “You can challenge this … or recognize that seasonal residents are part of the problem and participate in a solution to the situation in which we find ourselves.”
Mount Desert resident Caroline Pryor said, “I really support infill development. It's not OK just to have affordable housing up in the wetlands at the head of the island. We support the maximum that can be developed on this property, and the reason is because we have a crisis. We have teachers who commute insane distances to teach here.
“I think this is a great project, and I think it does fit in with the character of the community.”
Tracey Aberman, who lives on Sound Drive, said she thinks there is room for compromise.
“To have less buildings on this lot does not mean you don't support workforce housing, it just means it fits better on the lot.
“It doesn't mean we don't want workforce housing anywhere on the island,” Aberman said. “It just means this particular project feels extremely dense. And it's OK to say, ‘We're going to build three workforce housing residences instead of six.’ I don't understand why it has to be one or the other. It's not do or die.”
At the end of the public hearing, the Planning Board voted to set Aug. 9 as the date for reviewing the proposed project’s compliance with the relevant ordinance. The applicant must submit their final plan by July 14, and the opponents will have until July 24 to submit any rebuttal.