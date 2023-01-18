News

BAR HARBOR — Once the foliage has fallen, school has started and the cold begins to set in, many restaurants and stores around the island shutter their windows, close up their kitchens and begin the hibernation process.

Come January, it is not always easy to find a quick bite to eat or make last-minute dinner plans. On the flip side, for restaurants that do stay open, it can be hard to get the message out. Jennifer Cough, owner of First Express Packaging and Shipping in Bar Harbor, created the C-19 Zombie Waste Land Master Plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help connect open businesses with eager patrons.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

