BAR HARBOR — Last month, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court handed the town a win by upholding the Planning Board’s approval of seven workforce housing buildings on 25 West Street Extension.

Elizabeth Mills, an abutter to the planned West Street Extension buildings, filed the appeal citing the board “improperly weighed the undue adverse effects of the project” on her historic property. Since 2019, Mills has appealed the Planning Board’s and Appeals Board’s decisions upholding the project several times in court, receiving partial wins when the matter was remanded back to the Planning Board the first two times.

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

