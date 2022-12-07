BAR HARBOR — Last month, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court handed the town a win by upholding the Planning Board’s approval of seven workforce housing buildings on 25 West Street Extension.
Elizabeth Mills, an abutter to the planned West Street Extension buildings, filed the appeal citing the board “improperly weighed the undue adverse effects of the project” on her historic property. Since 2019, Mills has appealed the Planning Board’s and Appeals Board’s decisions upholding the project several times in court, receiving partial wins when the matter was remanded back to the Planning Board the first two times.
This last attempt, however, ended in the town’s favor, with the court ruling on Oct. 27 the Planning Board “did not err in determining that the project is residential in nature and fits within the Village Residential District’s allowable use,” and “did not abuse its discretion when it determined that the project would not have an undue adverse effect on Elizabeth’s property.”
BHAPTS LLC has been looking to redevelop the 1.54-acre parcel since 2017 by expanding the current 16-multifamily units contained within four buildings to 16 units spread across seven buildings. The Acadia Apartments have traditionally housed seasonal employees; each unit will contain a kitchen, bathrooms, living space and bedrooms.
After Mills, the Trustee of the Collier Family Trust known for its 1810 historic property and Beatrix Farrand Garden, appealed a Planning Board decision from May 8, 2020, a Business and Consumer Docket judge remanded the matter back to the board to make a final determination on the issue of undue adverse effect.
During a Planning Board meeting in August 2021, Mills’ attorney Arthur Grief said the noise and light pollution from the proposed development would ruin the views from Mills’ garden and farm house, especially during evening fundraisers. Grief, who has since passed away, also said Mills’ property has been littered with hypodermic needles and liquor bottles since the adjacent lot was turned into employee housing.
Eben Salvatore, the chief of operations for Ocean Properties, which controls BHAPTS, disputed those claims and said, “that’s not an accurate or fair representation of our workers, our people or the families that live there.”
Several members of the board agreed with Andrew Hamilton, an attorney representing BHAPTS, who said that because the property line is 240 feet away from the garden, about two-thirds of a football field, any adverse effects would be undetectable.
“I’m confused about, being so far away, how could it possibly have an adverse effect on the garden,” said Planning Board member Millard Dority.
That meeting ended with the board unanimously finding that the project did not have an undue adverse effect on the adjacent property. After Mills was unsuccessful in appealing that decision to the Board of Appeals in September 2021, her complaint was filed with the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, where she ultimately lost.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.