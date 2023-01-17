News

CALAIS — Washington County Community College (WCCC) will offer three free aquaculture courses this spring as it seeks approval for an Associate of Science degree program and an aquaculture technology certificate program.

“The collective expertise of this group of collaborators strengthens the curricula and student learning outcomes and experiences to ensure a highly trained and qualified workforce to fill the current and future workforce needs that exists within this in-demand, high-wage industry,” WCCC President Susan Mingo said in a Jan. 9 press release.