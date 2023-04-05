 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Volunteers build window inserts to keep homes warm

News

BAR HARBOR — With spring temperatures on the horizon but no end to the snowfall in sight, Mainers are reminded of how long and cold winters here are.

WindowDressers, a nonprofit organization that provides low-cost insulated window inserts, is looking to make the arduous season a little less burdensome for residents.

Tags

Former Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covered the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. 

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred