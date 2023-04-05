Volunteers build window inserts to keep homes warm

WindowDressers is a Rockland-based nonprofit that brings volunteers together to make low-cost insulating window inserts that function as interior-mounted storm windows to improve the warmth and comfort of homes, lower heating costs and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
BAR HARBOR — With spring temperatures on the horizon but no end to the snowfall in sight, Mainers are reminded of how long and cold winters here are.
WindowDressers, a nonprofit organization that provides low-cost insulated window inserts, is looking to make the arduous season a little less burdensome for residents.
The organization has already given thousands of property owners a warmer home and savings on energy expenses. WindowDressers has locations across northern New England and volunteers come together during marathon workshop events called community builds to assemble inexpensive weatherizing window inserts.
Bar Harbor hosts an annual community build at the start of each snowy season. Last November, volunteers built 250 windows over the course of four days in the basement of the Congregational Church. The event is made possible through customers signing up to take a shift in the assembly process.
“You don’t have to be a woodworker or a carpenter or a craftsperson,” said Mark Sullivan, one of the island’s volunteer coordinators for WindowDressers. “The organization has designed all these really cool and interesting jigs that help with each step of the way.”
Each insert is custom made from pine and wrapped on each side with tightly sealed plastic film to stop drafts and let in light. The insert is finished with a compressible foam gasket, which allows enough give for the frame to slide into place at the start of inclement weather.
“I’ve got people who I run into in the grocery store. They’re so happy they’re in tears. We get a big hug and they’re like, ‘I can’t believe it, I’ve been warm for the first time in forever,’” said organizer Brad Stager.
The inserts are designed to be stored and reused year after year, effectively cutting down on waste and carbon dioxide pollution. In 2021, WindowDressers built over 6,000 inserts and saved half a million gallons in heating fuel.
A medium 30-by-52-inch window costs around $45 but could save hundreds in energy expenses. There are also grant opportunities for low-income households to receive inserts at little to no cost.
“It’s probably the cheapest way of cutting down drafty windows that anybody’s ever come up with,” Stager said.
According to Sullivan, last year’s event was so successful that many people reached out to participate after the build had ended. Across Maine, WindowDressers colleagues reported 5,200 unfulfilled requests this year due to missed deadlines.
Sullivan said he wants to get the word out for this year’s popup event so his team can help as many people as possible weatherize their windows at an affordable rate.
The build will take place sometime in late fall, but participants can sign up at any time on the WindowDressers website, https://windowdressers.org, to get their windows measured and their materials ready to go.