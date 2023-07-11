TREMONT— The storytellers are gone now. Their faces gaze sternly from the old black-and-white or sepia-toned photographs as they stand at stiff attention awaiting the camera’s flash.
Many of their homes, the places where they worked, worshipped or went to school have also vanished or have undergone such changes that even they might not recognize them, should their restless spirits take to wandering the village streets.
But their stories remain, recorded, word-for-word in their own voices on narrow ribbons of tape. The stories of their lives, their family histories and memories preserved and collected by a woman named Eleanor Mayo, a fellow Tremont native, who hoped one day to weave these precious recollections together and recreate, in a historical book, the sturdy homespun fabric of her town.
Mayo did not live to write her book on the history of Tremont. She died at age 60, in 1981, after 10 years of gathering her oral histories from the longest-living memories of the town; painstakingly copying and cataloguing photographs and transcribing the stories onto yellow copy paper – her aggressive typewriter punching out the o’s and the tops of p’s, making lacework of the pages.
Mayo’s collection of tapes and photographs eventually found its way to historical societies in Tremont and Southwest Harbor. They still wait for someone to look again at their faces, listen to their old stories and maybe, at last, complete the work Mayo started.
Listen, Lillian Reed is speaking. At 90 years old, she is recalling the day her husband Hollis bought the big general store in Bass Harbor and gave it his name – H.G. Reed’s. And here is her picture as a young woman, a dark-eyed, Gibson Girl-like beauty in a high-necked lacey blouse, her thick, dark hair piled in a perfect chignon.
Dig a little deeper into the box of photos and you’ll find a picture of Hollis, a dapper young man proudly posing in front of his horse-drawn grocery cart.
Much of Reed’s narrative has an almost biblical quality to it as she relates the lineage of her community – the births, the deaths, the marriages. Her voice quickens with animation as a name she has recalled sparks a specific memory of that person, that face. A Richardson boy, for instance, who used to tell her ghost stories while they foraged for blueberries. “I didn’t get too many blueberries picked,” Reed laughs. “I was always looking over my shoulder.”
Reed also recalls how the men used to haul the hay bales on their backs and the time four young men were carried out to sea in a storm.
Alexander McClain, at age 101, remembers that incident well, as he was one of those four men who, in 1898, volunteered to anchor a large sailing vessel against an oncoming storm.
“The devil wouldn’t have held that anchor that day,” he says with perfect recall of the day he and his friends were swept away in the gale. They didn’t see land again until weeks later, when they spotted the sweeping beam of the Newport lightship off the coast of Rhode Island. When they returned home 21 days later, they found their families in deep mourning for the loved ones they were certain had been lost forever.
In a gravelly voice, Ralph Benson recalls the names of the boys he grew up with, some of them so similar that nicknames had to be invented to tell them apart. There were the four John Riches who became Talking John, Lying John, Cast Iron John and best of all, Dum-a-Diddle-ay John, who earned his name as a child trying to sing along to the music his father played at the Saturday night square dances.
Running through all these narratives is the low pitched, husky voice of the historian herself. Mayo’s distinctly Maine-bred dialect and intonation seem to deepen over the years of recording as she delves deeper and deeper into a history that is, after all, her own.
Perhaps unknowingly, as she quizzes her aunts, cousins and neighbors about their lives, the thread of her own life becomes part of the fabric she is weaving: Mayo, the precocious Southwest Harbor schoolgirl who felt stifled by the limitations imposed by her small town upbringing until she met another local woman named Ruth Moore of Gott’s Island, who had also chafed under the expectations of her family and island society.
Moore managed to defy the strictures that told her she should either become a teacher or fisherman’s wife and instead traveled to California and New York where she would begin a long and illustrious career as a novelist and poet.
Introduced by Moore’s sister, the two women became fast friends, traveling companions, then fellow authors and lifelong companions, sharing the home they built together in Bass Harbor.
“She was a true Renaissance character,” said Moore, about five years after Mayo’s death. “She was someone who wanted to apply her skills – physical, artistic and intellectual – in a variety of pursuits.
“Eleanor didn’t just dabble in things,” Ruth said. “She wanted to get as much out of it as she could – exhaust the possibilities – before moving on to something else.”
Mayo’s interest in the community and its people led to her final pursuit – to preserve a historical record of Tremont that she was certain, without intervention, would disappear as the town’s older population died, taking with them their unique and valuable memories.
“It occurred to me that no one has written a history of Tremont,” she explains on one of her own tapes, while interviewing two elderly members of the Hodgdon family. “So, I thought I’d just scrabble and dig around to see what I could find.”
Listen, Reed is speaking again. It is the start of Mayo’s first taped oral history, recorded in 1967.
“I don’t know what you want me to tell you, Eleanor,” Reed says rather shyly, in a soft, delicate voice.
“I tell you what, Lillian. Why don’t we start by assuming I don’t know anything at all.”
There is a faint, electronic whisper as the spools on the old recorder machine begin to spin out the story of this woman, her town and the life she lived here.
Writer’s notes:
When I first wrote this piece for the Bar Harbor Times about 35 years ago, Moore insisted that I not use her name.
“I want this to be a story about Eleanor, not about me,” she insisted.
I don’t think Moore, who died in 1989, would mind this version in which I name her as Mayo’s friend and clarify their relationship as life partners. Moore liked the original story well enough to tell me to hang on to the tapes and transcripts, saying, “There’s plenty more stories in there.”
I did mine the precious material for several years before turning it all over to the Southwest Harbor Historical Society. Other recordings of Mayo’s oral histories ended up with the Tremont Historical Society.
With Tremont’s 175th anniversary this year, I thought it would be a good idea to revisit the tapes and transcripts with my friend and neighbor Muriel Davisson, Moore’s niece, who has started organizing the written and oral histories Mayo gathered, with an eye toward completing the book Mayo planned to write.
I can’t think of a more appropriate ending or new beginning for this story.
Also, to celebrate Tremont’s anniversary and Ruth Moore Days – an annual event around Moore’s birthday sponsored by the Bass Harbor Memorial Library – on Saturday, July 22, at 5 p.m., there will be a reading at the library of “I Have Seen Horizons,” an original play by Meg Taintor based on Moore’s short stories and first performed at the Rockport Opera House in 2018.