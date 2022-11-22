News

BAR HARBOR — The Board of the Bar Harbor Village Improvement Association voted at their annual meeting to donate $50,000 toward the construction of the new wading pool and splash pad at Glen Mary.

“We know how important the new pool is to the community and want to be a part of fast tracking the building of a new pool as soon as possible,” said Dick Cough, the board’s president. “The majority of the members of the VIA Board grew up swimming and ice skating at Glen Mary and it is a treasured memory for all of us as well as so many others.”