BAR HARBOR — The Board of the Bar Harbor Village Improvement Association voted at their annual meeting to donate $50,000 toward the construction of the new wading pool and splash pad at Glen Mary.
“We know how important the new pool is to the community and want to be a part of fast tracking the building of a new pool as soon as possible,” said Dick Cough, the board’s president. “The majority of the members of the VIA Board grew up swimming and ice skating at Glen Mary and it is a treasured memory for all of us as well as so many others.”
In addition to the $50,000 donation, the VIA Board also voted to donate $10,000 for arborist and landscape planning work at Glen Mary Woods.
Also at the meeting, a committee was formed to work with landowners on the Bar Harbor Shore Path. The VIA maintains the shore path, but it is privately owned. Concerns about overuse and the path’s condition have arisen.
“It’s important that the community and visitors understand and appreciate the opportunity to enjoy the shore path that is mostly on private property and generously shared by the owners,” Cough said. “The VIA wants to work with the owners to make sure that repairs and conditions are maintained and that the use is managed as originally intended, for walking use between dawn and dusk.”
The Shore Path Committee of the VIA will be reaching out to owners to set up a meeting to listen to and address concerns.
Members of the Bar Harbor VIA Board are President Dick Cough, Vice President Andy Shea, secretary Kim Swan, treasurer Jon Nicholson, Jeff Dobbs, David Witham, Erin Cough, Helene Harton, Tom Testa and Steven Coston.