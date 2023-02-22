MOUNT DESERT — From minor concerns to full-throated opposition, the town’s planning consultant, Noel Musson, and the Land Use Zoning Ordinance (LUZO) committee heard a chorus of negative opinions on the proposed short-term rentals licensing ordinance at a public hearing Tuesday night.
The purpose of the ordinance would be to document the number and location of short-term rentals in the town, to help determine what effect, if any, short-term rentals have on the year-round housing shortage. The Select Board had asked the LUZO committee to look into the issue and come up with a proposal.
A licensing ordinance would have to be voted on at town meeting.
Scott Jerutis, one of the speakers at the hearing, called the proposed licensing ordinance “a huge overreach.”
“You’re not going to accomplish anything about the housing crisis on the island through this legislation,” he said. “The only way this is going to be accomplished is if you build more houses.
“I don’t know what the aggravation is with this town about short-term rentals. Northeast Harbor and the whole island depend on tourism. And you’re shooting yourselves in the foot with these crazy rules.”
Tracey Aberman said she was “completely against” the proposed licensing ordinance.
“I feel this is an invasion of the homeowner’s privacy and our rights as taxpaying property owners,” she said. “This is going to end up being a bureaucratic nightmare.”
Select Board member Geoff Wood said, “What I hear from residents is the biggest concern is houses being sold to people who don’t plan to live in them. People are buying homes and running them as businesses.
“I agree we need to build more units, but before we do anything, I think we need to stem the tide of houses being sold to people who have no intention of making their home in Mount Desert,” Wood said. “I don’t know exactly how to do that, but the idea of collecting data and then analyzing data before we make any decisions is too slow.”
Musson said he and his team at The Musson Group would review all the comments that were made at the public hearing and take them into account in developing the next draft of the short-term rentals licensing ordinance for the LUZO committee to consider.
After that, it would go to the Select Board to decide whether to place it on the warrant for the May 2 town meeting.
