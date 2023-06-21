BAR HARBOR — An unexpected visit from a cruise ship into town has prompted the Town Council to take action.
A cruise ship that was not scheduled to dock in Bar Harbor showed up in port on June 15 unbeknownst to the town or harbormaster.
The ship in question was The American Constitution, which sails under American Cruise Lines. The American Constitution has a carrying capacity of 170 passengers, who were brought to shore without the knowledge or permission of the town.
The Town Council met in an executive session during its meeting on June 20 to discuss the matter, during which they moved to instruct the harbormaster and town attorney to investigate the incident and take appropriate enforcement action.
They met again on the morning of June 21 to discuss the issue further and draft an official statement.
“American Cruise Lines knowingly took this action over the express objections of the Town and in violation of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA),” read the statement released by the town on Wednesday.
According to the MOA with the cruise ship industry, which was approved in 2022, daily lower berth capacities were reduced, as was the daily number of passengers allowed to disembark.
“They had to book by Jan. 15, and they did not,” added Sarah Gilbert, financial director and interim town manager. “That was part of the MOA.”
The town’s attorney will be investigating the incident, which could lead to repercussions for American Cruise Lines. The town is currently trying to learn more about how the ship was able to come into port without permission and is planning to issue a notice of violation to American Cruise Lines for the infraction.
“I just think it’s not good business for the cruise line and the town of Bar Harbor,” said Gilbert.
The town has confirmed that passengers were brought ashore, but not at the town wharf where cruise ship passengers usually disembark. The town also confirmed that the cruise line had a bus waiting for passengers once they came ashore.
“American Cruise Line tenders dropped passengers off at Harborside Marina,” Gilbert said. “I know that they had their own bus and that it wasn’t parked on public property.”
American Cruise Lines was unable to be reached for comment.
Eben Salvatore of Ocean Properties, who also sits on the currently suspended Cruise Ship Committee, was unable to be reached for comment by press time as to why Harborside Marina allowed cruise ship passengers to disembark without the town or harbormaster’s knowledge.
