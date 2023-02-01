BAR HARBOR — The Ukrainian refugee family that a group of local church members has been working to bring to Mount Desert Island arrived this past weekend.
They had been driven from Kyiv to Warsaw, Poland. From there they flew to Frankfurt, Germany, and then to Boston. Unfortunately, their luggage did not make the connection in Frankfurt, but it should be here by now.
The local group, the Hancock County Neighborhood Support Team (NST), consists of representatives of the four Episcopal parishes on MDI and St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Ellsworth.
A leader of the group, who does not wish to be named, is housing the Ukrainian family until they can move into a house that is being completed on Indian Point Road. The house was purchased by a member of the group and will be leased to the NST.
Art Worster, president of the NST board, said Monday that since the Islander published its latest story about the Ukrainian family last week, people all over the community have reached out to offer help.
The family is a mother, father, 17-year-old son and two daughters, ages 15 and 5.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.