BAR HARBOR — One year and four days after the beginning of Russia’s invasion of their country, a Ukrainian family sat down for a conversation with the Islander about their experiences during the war and the new life they have started on Mount Desert Island since arriving here in late January.
Artem Artemchuk, 17, and his sister Dasha, 15, translated for their parents, Serhii and Maryna. Their 6-year-old sister, Yaroslava, was also with them.
When the Russian invasion began, on Feb. 24, 2022, the Artemchuks lived in Kherson, a port city of nearly 300,000 people in the far southeastern part of the country. Russian troops occupied the city within a few days.
“The occupation was really awful,” Artem said. “We were isolated from the whole world. We didn’t have any information, only Russian channels. And everybody understood that Russian information didn’t correspond to reality.”
Dasha added, “When the Russians occupied the city, they had full control and they understood it. They understood they could do everything they wanted. People were really scared of them.”
For her fifth birthday, on Feb. 21, 2022, Yaroslava received her first bicycle. But she was only beginning to learn to ride it when the Russian invasion began three days later. The family tried to keep the truth of what was going on from her.
“But it was impossible to hide it for a long time,” Artem said. “Sooner or later, she had to know.”
Along with the physical damage to the city and the constant fear for personal safety, there was seething resentment over a situation the residents of Kherson were forced to accept.
“You had to be obedient to people you hate most of all,” Artem said. “If you didn’t show a positive attitude toward Russia, you would be punished.
“If they saw a photo on your phone that represented your positive attitude toward Ukraine, a photo of the Ukrainian flag, for example, they could take your car, take money and in the end beat you.”
Artem said the Russian military made people in Kherson put a white stripe on their cars to show that they were civilians.
“But even these cars with children, with old people, with women were shot at, and people died trying to leave Kherson,” he said. “It was very high risk. No one tried to leave Kherson alone. Everybody tried to cooperate, with four, five or six cars in a group.”
After about two months, the Artemchuks were able to move to Kyiv, the capital city, but some of their relatives remain in Kherson. The Ukrainian military retook the city this past November, ending the Russian occupation.
“But it is still very dangerous; the city is attacked every day, even now,” Dasha said. “(The Russians) hit the systems that provide people with electricity and water.”
Serhii and Maryna thought Kyiv would be safer, and it was. But it was still a dangerous place.
“Psychologically, it was quite difficult to get up at 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. because of the shelling,” Artem said. “And you didn’t know what would happen tomorrow, or if you would get up at all.”
With the help of U.S. sponsors, the Artemchuks applied for resettlement here under the Department of Homeland Security’s Humanitarian Parole program. Families whose applications are approved must have guaranteed financial support from a sponsor to get them on their feet. Their stay in this country is limited to two years, but there are several pathways through which they may become eligible for permanent resident status.
The Artemchuks were paired with an organization called the Hancock County Neighborhood Support Team (NST) that was formed last year by representatives of the four Episcopal parishes on MDI and St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Ellsworth. A member of that organization is the Artemchuks’ official financial sponsor. The NST paid all of the family’s relocation expenses including airfare to the U.S.
Seal Cove resident Art Worster is president of the NST board. He said someone who wishes to remain anonymous has bought a house currently under construction on Indian Point Road that will be leased to the Hancock County NST for the Ukrainian family. In the meantime, the Artemchuks are living in the summer home of an NST board member in Bar Harbor.
“We are really thankful to all the people who have helped us,” Maryna said.
“We are impressed with the hospitality of the people here,” Artem added. “You are so generous and so kind.”
Dasha said, “We are happy to be able to be safe and to attend school because I really missed school.”
She is now a freshman at MDI High School and is also taking courses from Ukraine online. Yaroslava is in kindergarten at Conners Emerson School. Artem finished high school in Ukraine. He is now in the third and final year of study at a Ukrainian maritime college, which he is completing online. Then, with the help of his NST sponsors, he hopes to land a position on a merchant marine vessel.
In his free time, Artem likes to read, especially histories.
“I also like politics,” he said. “I read and analyze political things, and from time to time my head is about to explode.”
Dasha said she enjoys reading, singing and working out. Both teenagers used to go to a gym two or three times a week, and Artem practiced kickboxing for several years.
Marina was a lawyer in Kherson and organized talent competitions for young people. Serhii, a former amateur boxer, owned a tire repair and automotive service business. They are both eager to learn English and find employment.
“They are starting a new life, so they are ready to work and to try anything that will help provide for the family,” Dasha said.
It is impossible for the Artemchuks to completely put the past behind them, of course, but they try not to dwell on it.
After speaking with his mother for a moment, Artem said, “Before the war, we had really great plans for our future. We had bought a new house. We were planting flowers and trees. And then the 21st of February happened, and all our plans for the future disappeared. We didn’t expect that moment would happen when we would have to start a new life.”
Asked if they thought Ukraine would ever be the same again, Dasha said, “Maybe the country will be the same, but I’m not sure that I will feel the same.”
Translating for her father, she said. “We are sure that Ukraine will recover and the cities will be repaired.”
As for Artem, “My personal opinion is that after the war Ukraine will become the greatest country in the world.”