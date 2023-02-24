News

TRENTON — Two new businesses have set up shop at 211 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.

Fathom Hair and Nails was recently opened by Christine Chipman, a longtime stylist who decided it was time to branch out on her own.

Tags

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

Recommended for you