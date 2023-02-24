TRENTON — Two new businesses have set up shop at 211 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.
Fathom Hair and Nails was recently opened by Christine Chipman, a longtime stylist who decided it was time to branch out on her own.
“I started here about a month ago, but I’ve been doing hair and nails since 2007,” said Chipman on Feb. 16. “I used to work in Bar Harbor for quite some time, but I decided it was time to start my own, and here I am.”
Chipman offers a full range of salon services for hair and nails at her shop. She plans to expand her services once she is more established.
“Hair and nails, so everything from haircuts and colors to manicures and pedicures,” Chipman said of current offerings. “There are going to be more hair treatments, smoothing treatments, ear piercings."
Chipman set up shop in January. Despite only being open for about one month, she said her client base is growing. She also said that her clients are what makes her love her job and are what makes running her business a rewarding experience.
“It's [business] been good, considering I don't have a sign out yet; word of mouth travels fast,” Chipman said. “The most rewarding part is having a returning clientele. Some do both [hair and nail services], some do just hair, some do just nails.”
When it comes to the location of her salon, Chipman said that having the traffic going by between Mount Desert Island and Ellsworth is good for business.
She isn’t the only new business owner who hopes to gain traction at this location.
In another storefront in the same building, Erica Bunker and her business partner Harley Zeiher have opened up Reign and James, a new kids' boutique. The shop is named after their children and offers a variety of children’s clothing and accessories.
“We just opened Monday, Feb. 6,” Bunker said. “Me and my friend Harley went into the business together. We both have kids. Those [Reign and James] are their middle names.”
Bunker’s and Zeiher’s inspiration to open the store came when the two moms noticed a lack of children’s stores in the area. They wanted to change that.
“It was kind of spur of the moment, but we both love the fashion industry and there's not a lot of children's spots in the area,” Bunker said. “There's nothing really in Trenton between Ellsworth and the island.”
The boutique focuses on kids’ clothes, especially in carrying a broad range of sizes. The store also has a variety of kids’ toys and accessories for parents.
“Kids' clothes, kids' toys, home goods,” said Bunker, going over the store’s inventory. “We have sizes preemie to size kids XL. We’re hoping to offer all sizes of kids’ clothes.”
While kids are the focus, Bunker said that she hopes the business will expand its selection in the future to serve a broader range of shoppers. Long-term goals for the boutique include possible expansion into adult clothing and accessories.
“Eventually we’re hoping to add in women’s clothes or even men’s,” Bunker said. “Just to keep expanding and eventually make it a one-stop shop for the whole family.”