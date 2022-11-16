BAR HARBOR — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded grants totaling $790,000 to the Mount Desert Island Regional School System to buy one electric school bus for MDI High School, which already has an electric bus, and one for Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor.
The grants cover the $375,000 cost of each bus, plus $20,000 for each charger.
The EPA’s new Clean School Bus Program, which has funding from the. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Congress passed a year ago, is awarding $1 billion in grants this year to 389 school districts across the country for electric and low-emission school buses.
The EPA had initially planned to award only $500 million this year, but the number of applications was so great that the grant total was increased to $1 billion.
The Clean School Bus Program plans to award another $4 billion in grants over the next four years to replace existing school buses.
Eric Hann, operations manager for the MDI school system, said he had submitted grant applications for six electric school buses this year, including two for Mount Desert Elementary School and two for Tremont Consolidated School. He said he plans to apply for grant funding for those four buses again next year.
In the meantime, Hann said he is pleased the school system received grants for two electric buses this year.
“It’s very good news for us,” he said. “We like the electric bus we have already; it’s working out very well.
“We use that bus to pick up students in Hancock in the morning and bring them back to the high school, then charge the bus before taking the kids back home in the afternoon.”
Thirty MDI High School students live in Hancock.
The EPA this year awarded $13.4 million to school districts in Maine to buy 34 electric school buses. That includes just over $4.3 million to the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District to buy 11 buses, which will leave the district with only one diesel powered bus.