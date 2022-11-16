News

Mount Desert Island High School has received a grant to add a second electric bus to its fleet. 

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded grants totaling $790,000 to the Mount Desert Island Regional School System to buy one electric school bus for MDI High School, which already has an electric bus, and one for Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor.

The grants cover the $375,000 cost of each bus, plus $20,000 for each charger.