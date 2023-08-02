ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Two members of Acadia’s management team have won top National Park Service awards in the past year.
Rebecca Cole-Will, chief of resource management, received the National Appleman-Judd-Lewis Award for Cultural Resource Management.
Keith Johnston, chief of facility management, received the National Facilities Manager of the Year Award.
Brandon Bies, Acadia’s deputy superintendent, wrote in the letter nominating Cole-Will for her award: “Rebecca has led the development and implementation of co-stewardship of cultural and natural resources in Acadia National Park with Wabanaki people, which include four federally recognized tribes (Maliseet, Micmac, Penobscot, and Passamaquoddy). Three projects Rebecca led in collaboration with the tribes culminated in 2022: (1) restoration of access for traditional sweetgrass gathering, (2) Indigenous-led study and reinterpretation of archeological sites and material culture, and (3) the inclusion of Indigenous knowledge in the development of the park’s Resource Stewardship Strategy.
“These achievements represent important steps in rehabilitating relationships between National Park Service and Wabanaki people and in restoring Indigenous relationships with landscapes in Acadia.
“Rebecca’s work has established Acadia as a model for co-stewardship in national parks nationwide.”
In nominating Johnston for the Facilities Management Award, Bies said he helped make possible the Cadillac Mountain vehicle reservation system, which is now in its third year of operation.
“He led the redesign of the intersection at the base of the mountain, allowing for the installation of entry booths to facilitate the validation of reservations and payment of entrance fees.
“Acadia’s 117-mile hiking trail system was listed in 2022 on the National Register of Historic Places, making it the most extensive trail system listed on the Register. This recognition is a testament to the stewardship that Keith has provided to the trail system over his career – beginning his NPS career on the trail crew, becoming the foreman, and now overseeing the trail system as facility manager. Thanks to this heightened stewardship, the trails retain the historic integrity necessary for listing.”
Bies also wrote that Johnston led his team in an extensive review of the drawings for Acadia’s new $32 million maintenance facility.
“This investment of time in the midst of the busy summer season resulted in several last-minute changes to the design to address critical deficiencies which had been overlooked by the contractor.”