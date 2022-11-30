Fifty-three runners took part in the Mount Desert Island Catch That Turkey 5K Nov. 27. Lucie Pike (left) was the first runner in the youth age bracket to cross the finish line. MDI YMCA CEO Ann Tikkanen (center left) ran as the titular turkey in this year's race. Race director Jenn Britz (center) and race crew timer Maegan Haney (center right) are also staff members at the YMCA. MDI High School sophomore Amelia VanDongen (right) assisted with the scoring.
Ponce Saltysiak (left) and Stephen Grierson (right) were the top two finishers at the Mount Desert Island YMCA Catch That Turkey 5K on Nov. 27. Saltysiak finished with a time of 17:26.4 and Grierson finished his race at 18:37.1.
Kristen McKee was one of the runners who finished ahead of the turkey at this year's MDI YMCA Catch That Turkey 5K and so she was entered into the grand prize raffle. McKee ended up winning the raffle and was awarded a delicious cake baked and donated by Lori Bartlett of Bartlett Bakery.
Race director Jennifer Britz gives the signal for all 53 runners to begin the Mount Desert Island YMCA’s annual Catch That Turkey 5K. YMCA CEO Ann Tikkanen, who played the role of the turkey in this year’s race, was given a head start and any runner who finished ahead of her was entered into the grand prize raffle.
Olivia Johnson was the top female finisher at this year's Catch That Turkey 5K with a time of 20:43.
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA Catch That Turkey 5K was held Nov. 27 under clear, blue skies.
Fifty-three people came out to see if they could best the turkey, who got a head start on the runners. It was actually MDI YMCA CEO Ann Tikkanen who stepped into the turkey costume this year and Tikkanen ended up finishing in the middle of the pack.
All finishers were awarded a medal, but anyone who finished ahead of Tikkanen during the race was entered into the grand prize raffle.
The winner of that raffle, a cake made and donated by Lori Bartlett of Bartlett Bakery, was Kristen McKee.
The overall male winner was Ponce Saltysiak, 20, a sophomore at Maine Maritime Academy, who finished with a time of 17:26. The overall female winner was MDI High School alum Olivia Johnson, who finished with a time of 20:43.
The race is a fundraiser for the YMCA that helps to provide membership and program scholarships for all who walk through the doors. Canned good donations were accepted at the race and will be accepted through the holidays to be donated to the Bar Harbor Food Pantry and the West Side Food Pantry.