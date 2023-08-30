TREMONT — A town wharf in Downeast Maine is a necessity. The wharf is where fisherman load and unload their traps, where contractors take machinery on and off their barges, where boats fuel up and tourists come in. Without a wharf, a town loses an important part of the economy.
With rising tides due to climate change, wharfs are facing more and more risk.
That is why FEMA and the Maine Emergency Management Agency recently met with the Tremont Select Board to discuss grant options for replacing the town’s aging wharf. The program is called Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC), and it is a Direct Technical Assistance program through FEMA.
The town initially met with FEMA in December of 2022 and discussed the community’s needs and identified an initial goal – to develop an application to replace and build a more resilient wharf. That means they will construct at a higher elevation to be resilient to sea level rise and with more resilient materials.
Select Board members reported seeing the wharf under water during storms this year, something they said never used to happen.
At a May 30 meeting with FEMA representatives, the town decided that a BRIC Scoping application would be the appropriate route for the town for this grant cycle.
If approved for a BRIC Scoping grant, Tremont would receive funding to develop mitigation strategies and obtain data to prioritize, select and develop complete applications. This would cover the cost of the town’s benefit cost analysis, planning process and hazard risk assessments, which could be used in a grant application for the new wharf.
The FEMA presentation also introduced several other grant opportunities for the town to look at in the coming months.
If the town decides to apply for a BRIC Scoping Grant, it will be due on Dec. 1.