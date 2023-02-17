A home on Butler's Ledge in Tremont burned down Feb. 17. Firefighters said the home is a total loss and cannot be inhabited. A GoFundMe has been set up by The Harbor House Community Service Center to benefit the displaced family.
TREMONT — A home belonging to Christie Elliott on Butler’s Ledge in Tremont caught fire on the morning of Feb. 17. The fire, which destroyed the home and rendered the building a total loss, started at around 8:25 a.m. Firefighters responded to the scene within minutes.
“I was there within five minutes, I was already in my truck,” said Tremont Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Higgins.
Due to the severity of the fire and the danger posed by it, every fire department on Mount Desert Island was called into action, either responding to the scene or providing station coverage for responding departments.
Because the home, a single-wide mobile home, was a small structure, firefighters were able to get the flames under control and extinguished fairly quickly. Departments stayed at the scene for several hours to ensure that the property was safe and to provide support for the homeowner.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but it is being considered an accident. No fire marshal investigation will take place, as no foul play is suspected.
“The fire marshal was on scene,” Higgins said. “There was no fatality, no injury, it didn’t appear suspicious, just accidental.”
Elliott was dropping her sons off at school, so nobody was home at the time of the fire. A neighbor called for help. The building was unoccupied aside from the family’s dog, which did not survive the blaze, despite efforts by a neighbor to save him.
“A neighbor attempted to open the door to let the dog out, but they were unable to locate the dog in the building,” said Higgins.
The family is displaced at the present time and all their possessions are gone. The Harbor House Community Service Center in Southwest Harbor has set up a GoFundMe fundraising page for Elliott, who is an employee there. Donations had reached $6,270 at the time this article was written.
Chief Higgins was impressed with the high turnout of volunteer firefighters and was glad to see so many people respond to help.
“We had a really good turnout in a really short time,” said Higgins. “Approximately two dozen members, a phenomenal turnout between all agencies.”
