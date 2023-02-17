News

Tremont home fire

A home on Butler's Ledge in Tremont burned down Feb. 17. Firefighters said the home is a total loss and cannot be inhabited. A GoFundMe has been set up by The Harbor House Community Service Center to benefit the displaced family.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

TREMONT — A home belonging to Christie Elliott on Butler’s Ledge in Tremont caught fire on the morning of Feb. 17. The fire, which destroyed the home and rendered the building a total loss, started at around 8:25 a.m. Firefighters responded to the scene within minutes.

“I was there within five minutes, I was already in my truck,” said Tremont Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Higgins.

Tags

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

Recommended for you