TREMONT — The Tremont Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its 9th annual Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day at 10 a.m. at Back Beach in Tremont. Fire Chief Keith Higgins expects good weather for the event.

“That beach is fairly protected from the wind and you can park fairly close,” Higgins said. “Usually the water is twice as warm as the outside temperature.”

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.