TREMONT — The Tremont Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its 9th annual Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day at 10 a.m. at Back Beach in Tremont. Fire Chief Keith Higgins expects good weather for the event.
“That beach is fairly protected from the wind and you can park fairly close,” Higgins said. “Usually the water is twice as warm as the outside temperature.”
The tradition started as a fun way for the public to meet and interact with the firefighters and to have a little fun during the cold Maine winter.
The plunge was one of the few public events that wasn’t impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody’s outside and distancing and we made a point to keep doing it,” Higgins said. “[We] Provided a safe outdoor activity.”
There is some extra fun being added to the event this year in the form of several competition categories, each with a prize. The categories so far are oldest and youngest participants, farthest distance traveled and best costume.
Inspiration for the farthest distance traveled prize came from some out-of-towners coming to participate in the challenge. Some come not only from out of town or state but out of New England entirely.
“We’ve had some people come from, like, Ohio,” said Higgins. “My daughter and her boyfriend are coming up from New York City to participate in it. People come from different parts of the island and off the island.”
Prizes include various articles of Tremont Volunteer Fire Department apparel. There will also be a bonfire with hot cocoa provided, and a lifeguard will be on duty at the beach.
More information can be found on the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.