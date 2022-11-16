News

TremontTanker

Tremont tanker No. 2 at a brush fire in September.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

TREMONT — Select Board members discussed the possibility of a new public safety building being constructed in Tremont at their meeting on Nov. 14. The Tremont Volunteer Fire Department is outgrowing its current building and has expressed a need to grow their space in the near future.

“This has been a conversation that we’ve had for quite a while,” said Select Board Chair Jamie Thurlow. “Their [the fire department] building is aged and kind of running out of space a little bit, and I know there’s been some concern with the ambulance no no longer being housed down there.”