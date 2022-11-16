TREMONT — Select Board members discussed the possibility of a new public safety building being constructed in Tremont at their meeting on Nov. 14. The Tremont Volunteer Fire Department is outgrowing its current building and has expressed a need to grow their space in the near future.
“This has been a conversation that we’ve had for quite a while,” said Select Board Chair Jamie Thurlow. “Their [the fire department] building is aged and kind of running out of space a little bit, and I know there’s been some concern with the ambulance no no longer being housed down there.”
One of the reasons that a new building is desired is because currently there is no room for an ambulance at Tremont’s firehouse, which is a concern to many residents who would like to have an ambulance in town. Tremont’s ambulances are currently housed in Southwest Harbor due to the lack of space and town officials have noticed the public concern with this issue.
“I think it was one of the times that I’ve got called the most since I’ve been on the Select Board is when the ambulance was no longer in town,” said Thurlow. “A lot of people wanted to see that ambulance just down there just in case. I think that’s something that’s important to people and they want to see it there.”
The Select Board also acknowledged that they need to prepare for the future and want a public safety building that can accommodate a possible future change to the structure of the fire department.
“Maybe even, like, the last bay of the building, there’s like an office space,” Thurlow said. “Hard to know what the future brings but at least you’ve got an office space there as well, they could use it for their meetings.”
In addition to an office space, building a bunk room or on-site sleeping quarters of some kind was discussed for the possibility of having some full-time employees in the future who might need those amenities.
“I think if you’re looking that far ahead, though, you’re gonna have to also come up with, like, sleeping quarters or something like that,” said Select Board Vice Chair McKenzie Jewett. “Their volunteers are dwindling really fast and eventually I think they’re going to have to have somebody that’s there from nine to five.”
The town has been setting aside funds to construct a new public safety building for several years in preparation for the construction of a new building, which the department would like to have finished by 2030. Tremont Fire Chief Kieth Higgins was away hunting and could not make the meeting, but Town Manager Jesse Dunbar relayed Higgins’ message to the Select Board.
“He [Chief Higgins] did want me to pass on that he was kind of targeting 2030 as the year to have a new building for the fire department,” Dunbar said. “We’ve been budgeting 50,000 [dollars] a year for a couple years at the request of the fire department.”
This money that has been saved for the building currently sits in a Public Safety Building Reserve, which currently contains approximately $171,000.
The town even has a property in mind for the new building to be constructed on. It is currently an empty gravel lot abutting the town office where a skating rink used to be set up in the winter. The site is attractive for this purpose since it is already owned by the town, is close to the town office and already has a well dug.
“One of the locations that we’ve thought of would be like where this ice skating rink is right down here where it’s on town property,” said Thurlow. “We already own it, it’s a pretty nice level spot, it’s close to the town office, so everything’s kind of together.”
If and when a new building is constructed, a change in ownership will take place, as the new building will be owned by the town and will sit on town owned property. At the moment, the fire department owns both of their current fire stations, neither of which are on town property.
No action was taken at the meeting, only a discussion of what the next steps might be moving forward on this project so that when the time comes to begin the town is prepared.
“A location and a size and rough budget of you know, a goal, as to what we want to raise I think is all we need right now,” said Thurlow. “It’s gonna be a while.”