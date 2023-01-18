Tremont dedicates town report to long-time town meeting moderator Jan 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TREMONT — The 2022 Tremont Town Report will be dedicated to Frank Gray.Gray had served the town as a town meeting moderator for 48 years, stepping down last year. Gray held several other positions in town, including volunteer firefighter and constable.The Select Board had already awarded him a plaque for his efforts in August 2022 and decided on Jan. 17 to honor him with the town report dedication. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tremont Tremont Select Board Town Meeting Recommended for you Popular Volunteers to salvage schooner Third parties seek to intervene in Bar Harbor cruise ship suit What's still open on MDI? Northeast Harbor woman helps skater who fell through ice MDI cheer season canceled due to lack of participants Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists