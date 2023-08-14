Capt. David Kerns, interim chief of police for Bar Harbor and Mount Desert, thanks retiring Chief Jim Willis for his service and presents him with his retirement credentials on Aug. 11 at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.
MOUNT DESERT — Community members from Bar Harbor and Mount Desert gathered in the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor on Aug. 11, along with police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, park rangers, town staff and officials, Sen. Nicole Grohoski and Rep. Lynne Williams, to say goodbye to Police Chief Jim Willis.
While munching on snacks and sipping fresh lemonade, party guests mingled and shared memories of the chief and his 20 years of service to Mount Desert, 10 of which were spent as chief of both that town and Bar Harbor.
The chief’s father, Jim Willis Sr., told the Islander, "I'll tell you, this is proud moment for a father to see all these people here for my son."
Willis Sr. said he was afraid when his son first decided to become a police officer but has seen him have a successful career. He traveled from his home in Vermont to attend the event.
All the officer's awards, medals and badges from his 36-year career in law enforcement were laid out on tables for guests to view. Poster boards displayed newspaper clippings and photographs from Willis' past.
Everything from photos of his time at the police academy to a picture of him with President Barack Obama told the story of his career. There was a letter that the chief's son had written in fourth grade about how proud he was of his father, badges from his time at the sheriff's department and even a healthy heart award.
Bar Harbor Town Clerk Liz Graves, Rep. Williams and Sen. Grohoski of the Maine Legislature, Bar Harbor’s Interim Town Manager Sarah Gilbert, Mount Desert Town Manager Durlin Lunt and Acadia National Park Chief Ranger Darren Belskis all spoke at the celebration to thank Willis for his service and to present him with certificates of thanks and badges to remember the towns by.
Sen. Grohoski shared a story from her mother, who was a nurse at several schools in the Ellsworth area, saying she remembered Willis dressing up as an animal for a children's program early in his career just after graduating from the academy.
Graves applauded the chief's "calm demeanor and distaste for drama."
Belskis informed Willis that the park is having a commemorative wooden arrowhead made for him as is the tradition for retiring park rangers.
Lunt spoke of Willis as a family man and a friend who "built a legacy we are determined to continue."
Captain David Kerns, who will act as interim chief until a replacement is hired, spoke last and awarded Willis with his retirement badge and credential. He spoke of Willis as a mentor and a friend.
Teary eyed, the chief thanked the crowd. He told the Islander, "It is pretty humbling to see everyone here – I am pretty overwhelmed and flattered."
Willis is moving on to a job with a private Auburn-based company, Dirigo Safety, which provides consulting services to law enforcement agencies in the state. He will be the law enforcement liaison to the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, helping the bureau be aware of grant funding available for highway safety enforcement efforts and aiding in implementing those efforts.