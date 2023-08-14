News

MOUNT DESERT — Community members from Bar Harbor and Mount Desert gathered in the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor on Aug. 11, along with police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, park rangers, town staff and officials, Sen. Nicole Grohoski and Rep. Lynne Williams, to say goodbye to Police Chief Jim Willis.

While munching on snacks and sipping fresh lemonade, party guests mingled and shared memories of the chief and his 20 years of service to Mount Desert, 10 of which were spent as chief of both that town and Bar Harbor.

Officer and Willis

Capt. David Kerns, interim chief of police for Bar Harbor and Mount Desert, thanks retiring Chief Jim Willis for his service and presents him with his retirement credentials on Aug. 11 at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

Tags

Recommended for you