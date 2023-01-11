News

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council is still determining how it will respond to pending litigation that would suspend a citizen-led ordinance restricting cruise ship visitation, according to Town Manager Kevin Sutherland.

On Dec. 29, a group of Bar Harbor businesses filed a federal lawsuit against the town that challenges the 1000-person daily disembarkation cap passed by voters on Nov. 8. Part of that suit includes a preliminary injunction, which, if granted by the court, would preserve the original status of cruise ship allowances before the November vote until a final verdict is reached.

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

