BAR HARBOR — The Town Council is still determining how it will respond to pending litigation that would suspend a citizen-led ordinance restricting cruise ship visitation, according to Town Manager Kevin Sutherland.
On Dec. 29, a group of Bar Harbor businesses filed a federal lawsuit against the town that challenges the 1000-person daily disembarkation cap passed by voters on Nov. 8. Part of that suit includes a preliminary injunction, which, if granted by the court, would preserve the original status of cruise ship allowances before the November vote until a final verdict is reached.
“Council hasn’t made a decision about whether or not they’re going to fight against the injunction or find some solution for the injunction, but we’re exploring that,” Sutherland said during a Cruise Ship Committee meeting last Thursday.
If the preliminary injunction is permitted, the town could follow its own plan for the upcoming season, which looks much different than the 1,000-passenger limit spurred by a citizens’ petition. The Town Council’s agreement with the cruise industry places daily caps of 3,800, except for the busiest tourism months of July and August, when only 3,500 passengers are allowed in town.
With the exception of July and August, the town’s memorandum of agreement reduces cruise ship traffic by 30 percent, while the citizens’ initiative cuts it by a staggering 95 percent, according to estimates by CruiseMaine. Before the ordinance went before voters, the Town Council, Planning Board and Warrant Committee all made a recommendation of rejection, citing legal battles and difficulty of enforcement if it were to pass.
After the stricter reduction plan went into effect on Dec. 8, town officials were unsure how to impose the new restrictions on a multi-billion-dollar industry. Sutherland said the town is still in the process of implementing the rules and regulations outlined in the ordinance.
“Our attorney would argue that until those rules and regulations are in place, we can’t enforce the ordinance,” he said.
When the citizens’ ordinance was first presented to the town, the harbormaster put a freeze on any new bookings, effectively staving off any schedule disputes for the following season, since ships booked before the initiative’s retroactive date of March 17, 2022, were grandfathered in.
However, during an August council meeting, after passing their own management plan, members voted to continue accepting reservations, potentially putting those ships at risk. Sutherland said at least 40 ships with carrying capacities over 1,000 passengers have been booked after the March 17 date for the 2023 season, with the first one showing up in early May. Without the preliminary injunction in effect, those ships would have to decide which passengers can and cannot come into Bar Harbor.
“My concern is that if we deny them, they also have a right to file suit against the town, and I’m trying to prevent more lawsuits rather than take on more,” Sutherland said. “So I’m trying to navigate these really rough waters.”
At the time the preliminary injunction was filed two weeks ago, the town had 20 days to respond.
