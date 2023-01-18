News

BAR HARBOR — Following an executive session at the end of Tuesday’s meeting to determine how to proceed against a lawsuit over cruise ship restrictions, Town Council members made a motion to authorize their attorney to mediate the preliminary injunction.

The suit was issued late last month by a group of Bar Harbor businesses that argue the 1,000 per day passenger disembarkation cap, passed by voters during a November 2022 referendum, threatens their economic viability and breaks U.S. constitutional laws.

