BAR HARBOR — Following an executive session at the end of Tuesday’s meeting to determine how to proceed against a lawsuit over cruise ship restrictions, Town Council members made a motion to authorize their attorney to mediate the preliminary injunction.
The suit was issued late last month by a group of Bar Harbor businesses that argue the 1,000 per day passenger disembarkation cap, passed by voters during a November 2022 referendum, threatens their economic viability and breaks U.S. constitutional laws.
The plaintiffs include the Association to Preserve & Protect Local Livelihoods (APPLL), a group representing Bar Harbor businesses; the owners of two piers that receive passengers; and the operators of vessels that ferry passengers to shore. Along with asking the court to throw out the ordinance, the plaintiffs filed a preliminary injunction that would halt its implementation while the litigation is pending.
During a Cruise Ship Committee meeting earlier this month, Town Manager Kevin Sutherland said that the council was still exploring legal options. But by Jan. 18, Maya Caines, the town’s communication coordinator, issued a statement on behalf of the council that backed negotiating the preliminary injunction to allow the town to continue with its own workshopped agreement with the industry.
“The Town Council has clearly heard that the majority of residents of Bar Harbor want to maintain our home rule ability to regulate and manage cruise visitation to our town,” the statement read.
“Our most effective strategy to fight for the will of the people is to mediate the injunction in such a way that we do not admit that their complaint has any merits, preserves our ability to use the existing Memoranda of Agreement with the industry while litigation is pending, limits possible monetary damages, and gives us the best chance to defend the complaint.”
That memorandum of agreement (MOA) was passed on Sept. 20, 2022, by members of the council and signed off on by every industry line to anchor in Frenchman Bay next season. Instead of the 1,000-passenger daily cap, it allows up to 3,500 during July and August and 3,800 for the months of May, June, September and October. By town estimates, the MOA would reduce cruise visitation by 30 percent while the citizen-initiated ordinance slashes up to 95 percent.
By engaging in mediation to supplant the ordinance with their own cruise ship strategy, town officials said it will likely prevent additional lawsuits until the original case is resolved.
“While it may seem that mediating the injunction is not fighting, we assure you this is not the case,” the statement concludes. “We are aligning our resources to uphold the will of the people.”
