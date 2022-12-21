BAR HARBOR — Completing a comprehensive plan for 2035 is proving more complicated than expected. The 12-month, $115,000 project will nearly double in cost and effort after the Town Council made a motion at its Tuesday meeting to transfer $50,000 from the current budget to fund an extended contract with New Hampshire-based consultant Resilience Planning & Design. An additional $50,000 is expected to come before the council as a service enhancement in next year’s budget.
A comprehensive plan is like a community blueprint that outlines goals and priorities to guide town policies and development for the next 10 years. Planning Director Michele Gagnon said the consultant group has worked on such plans for towns all over New England, but this is the first time the firm has asked for more money to extend a contract.
“The consultant has realized Bar harbor is absolutely unique and it’s not like any other municipalities or towns that they have ever seen,” she said. “And the complexity of the issues that we have in Bar Harbor has resulted in taking a lot more time.”
She pointed to an existing conditions report, which outlines the current state of Bar Harbor, and the addition of a second night of community forums designed to gather community input, as two examples for what has held up the process. She said the extended contract will allow the group to spend as much time finalizing a plan for future development as it took to get themselves up to speed.
“The amount of time that was spent on the existing conditions report was pretty phenomenal, but that’s not the plan,” Gagnon said. “We could possibly finish the plan with the little money we have left…but there wouldn’t be any more kind of involvement or engagement from the town.”
Town Council Chair and Comprehensive Planning Committee member Valerie Peacock said the existing conditions report took longer than expected because a lot of the town’s changing dynamics, including a housing crisis and ballooning visitation, have sprouted up since the last plan was created in 2007.
Gagnon said the additional funding will be used to better “tease out” the town’s priorities, including housing, pay for additional outreach and involvement with the community, and will allow the back-and-forth deliberation of multiple drafts.
“So I think what that really buys you is a more tailored plan to who Bar Harbor is and what it needs,” she said.
At a Nov. 9 meeting, the Comprehensive Planning Committee unanimously recommended the additional funding to extend a contract with the consultant’s and committee’s work to at least Nov. 2023.
Town Manager Kevin Sutherland said the increased expenditures for the first lump sum will come from leftover money in the manager’s salary line due to delays in hiring staff and one position vacancy.
“Though we may have been able to take advantage of unexpected balances for this year, next year it’s going to be an additional budget expense,” council member Jill Goldthwait said. “And I am getting increasingly anxious about the bottom line for the budget for next year.”
Council member Matthew Hochman said it will be the Town Council’s responsibility to find room in the upcoming budget to prioritize this work.
“I think it would be a huge disservice to the citizens of Bar Harbor to cut this process short,” he said. “I think having this document to guide us and give us actual attainable goals, I think, is imperative for Bar Harbor’s future.
Outlined in the Planning Department’s and Code Enforcement Department’s strategic work plan is a goal to have a completed final draft of the comprehensive plan by Oct. 2023 and an executive summary by December of that year. Town voters will have a chance to approve the proposal on the November 2024 ballot.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.