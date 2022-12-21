News

BAR HARBOR — Completing a comprehensive plan for 2035 is proving more complicated than expected. The 12-month, $115,000 project will nearly double in cost and effort after the Town Council made a motion at its Tuesday meeting to transfer $50,000 from the current budget to fund an extended contract with New Hampshire-based consultant Resilience Planning & Design. An additional $50,000 is expected to come before the council as a service enhancement in next year’s budget.

A comprehensive plan is like a community blueprint that outlines goals and priorities to guide town policies and development for the next 10 years. Planning Director Michele Gagnon said the consultant group has worked on such plans for towns all over New England, but this is the first time the firm has asked for more money to extend a contract.

Tags

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you