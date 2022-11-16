BAR HARBOR — The first step to bringing comprehensive broadband coverage to the town is determining what areas are without it.
During a meeting Tuesday night, the Bar Harbor Town Council authorized $15,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to go to Casco Bay Advisors, a telecommunications and broadband consulting firm, to develop a town-wide report mapping out underserved areas.
Stephen Cornell, the town’s technology systems administrator, said the town can apply for grant money from Hancock County to bring reliable and affordable high-speed internet to every community member once the report is finalized.
“If we were to pursue a grant to run high-speed internet down an area that’s not served, the first thing they’re going to ask is where are you underserved,” he said, “and we don’t know.”
Consolidated Communications – the same service provider building out a fiber network for town facilities – also agreed to further build out fiber access to homes in Bar Harbor as part of that deal. They will assist the town in applying for grant money once the gaps analysis determining the current status of high-speed broadband service is complete.
According to a letter sent to Cornell, the report by Casco Bay Advisors will include “recommended strategies and related costs for filling gaps in high-speed internet availability, recommended sources of funding to implement the recommended strategies, and all the data and information that is collected and developed in support of those findings.”
Within the proposal, Casco Bay can perform the work within seven weeks of the kick-off meeting. The project will begin with “driving all road segments, private roads, and long driveways to determine the extent of existing broadband infrastructure.”
After creating a geographic information system for every service provider in the area, all areas without a fiber network or cable TV coverage will be considered “gap” areas.
Council Chair Valerie Peacock said, “I would imagine that there’s some people that’re excited to tell you that they’re underserved.”