MOUNT DESERT — On the recommendation of Town Manager Durlin Lunt, the Select Board on Monday authorized him to develop a code of ethics for members of town boards and committees.

The board had previously asked him to get a legal opinion on conflicts of interest.

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

