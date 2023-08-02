BAR HARBOR — The Town Council voted to take legal enforcement action against a former council candidate for listing his property for short-term vacation rentals without registering it with the town.
Code Enforcement Officer Angie Chamberlain brought the issue to council members at their meeting on Tuesday.
“It came to my attention that there was a property, 37 Eden St., renting as a short-term rental without a registration,” Chamberlain told the council.
All short-term rental properties must be registered with the town on or prior to May 31 every year to be listed as a rental. These registrations and the enforcement thereof are under the jurisdiction of the code enforcement officer.
Vacation Rental 1 registrations are for short-term vacation rental dwellings that are the primary residence of the property owner. Short-term rentals that are not the primary residence of their owner are designated as Vacation Rental 2 and require a different registration.
The property owner, Keith Goodrich, was sent a notice of violation on June 20, according to Chamberlain, which was never claimed and was sent back to the town on July 7. More notices of violation were hand delivered to Goodrich by the police in early July, but the town received no reply.
According to Chamberlain the property remains listed as a short-term vacation rental online.
“After the 30-day appeal on July 20, nothing has changed, and when I wrote this memo on July 24, the advertisement for the rental still was in place,” Chamberlain said.
Chamberlain explained the courses of action that the town could take for more enforcement, which were either to enter into a consent agreement with Goodrich, or to take legal enforcement action in court.
“I don’t typically recommend a consent agreement when the violation can be corrected, and this person has not requested a consent agreement,” Chamberlain said.
“If the person in question is not even going to accept the certified letter, I see no reason to enter into a consent agreement,” added councilor Matt Hochman.
Chamberlain said that Goodrich has had a VR-1 registration in the past, but he did not renew the registration this year. She said that Goodrich has the option to pay a $1,500 fine and re-register his property for a $250 fee if he still meets the requirements for such a registration.
The council voted unanimously to accept Chamberlain’s report and to authorize the town attorney to file an enforcement action in the Maine District Court or Maine Superior Court. The town will seek penalties and fines for every day that the property has been listed. The town will also seek to bring the property into compliance and to recoup the cost of doing so.
Chamberlain also said that the town is close to purchasing a short-term rental monitoring software program that will help the town find unregistered rental listings. This software will search rental sites such as Airbnb and Vrbo on a regular basis to find listings in Bar Harbor. The software will then compare its findings to the list of registered rental properties in town to find any discrepancies.
“They’ll basically be doing all of that research for us, providing us with information,” said Chamberlain after the meeting. “We would follow through with our typical enforcement process.”
Chamberlain said that this method of finding unregistered short-term rental properties would be more efficient and fairer than the town’s current enforcement practice. Currently, the town relies on tips from residents about unregistered short-term rentals, as well as some periodic searches made by the Code Enforcement Department, but many violations slip through the cracks. The town is in the process of working out details with a software provider, but Chamberlain hopes to implement it before the rental season is over.
“It’s going to be doing the monitoring on a much more regular basis, it’s going to be more fair, it’s going to be a huge help for us,” Chamberlain said. “I’m hoping in the next couple months they will get started.”