BAR HARBOR — A grant received by the town last winter could open the door to big road safety improvements in the future.
Town officials met with representatives from several businesses, nearby towns and state entities at the MDI Biological Laboratory on Tuesday to discuss a plan to make Bar Harbor’s streets safer.
The grant, which was awarded by the Bureau of Highway Safety in the amount of $200,000 with a $50,000 municipal match, will be used to create a Transportation Action Plan. The goal of the plan is to eliminate fatalities on Bar Harbor’s roads, some of which are considered fairly dangerous, which is why the town qualified for this grant.
“That plan is for zero fatalities on our multimodal roadways, meaning vehicles pedestrians, motorcycles and bicyclists, to have the road be safer for all,” said Finance Director Sarah Gilbert.
Since the roadways in Bar Harbor have an impact on more than just the town, input from other entities was received to help make the plan beneficial for all who are served by the town’s roads.
In addition to Bar Harbor’s police and public works departments, representatives from Mount Desert, Ellsworth, Hancock County and the Maine Department of Transportation were present.
“There were some great conversations that not only talked about the routes in Bar Harbor, but extended them out to Trenton, Lamoine and Ellsworth,” Gilbert said. “What happens in those communities impacts Bar Harbor and what happens in Bar Harbor impacts those communities.”
Representatives from businesses that have a stake in the safety of Bar Harbor’s roads, including Acadia National Park, Jackson Laboratories, Downeast Transportation and Lunt’s Lobster Pound also gave input at the meeting.
Some of the critical areas that are priorities for road safety improvements are Eagle Lake Road, the intersection of Eagle Lake Road with Route 3, West Street and the crosswalk in front of Jackson Lab. The intersection at the head of the island before the bridge to Trenton was also seen as an area that needs more safety improvements.
The creation of the Transportation Action Plan is just the first step in making road safety improvements to these areas. The $200,000 included in the grant is not enough to make these improvements but it will pay for the town to hire consultants to draft the plan.
Once the town has a plan, it will qualify for much larger grants that will pay for the implementation of the proposed improvements.