BAR HARBOR — In a lawsuit over restrictions on cruise ship passengers, the town of Bar Harbor opposes a motion to intervene by the lead petitioner of the ordinance.
On Monday, the town filed its opposition against Charles Sidman’s request to participate in the case as a defendant-intervenor. The plaintiffs, including the Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods, and the plaintiff-intervenor, Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association, also filed their opposition against Sidman’s participation.
“Because he lacks standing or any interest not adequately represented by the Town, and because his intervention would needlessly delay this litigation and prejudice the Town’s defense, the Town opposes his intervention,” the town’s brief states.
In December 2022, several businesses tied to cruise ship tourism filed a complaint challenging the constitutionality of a recently passed citizen-initiated amendment limiting disembarking passengers to no more than 1,000 per day. Sidman, the most vocal member of a petitioning committee that initiated the ordinance, filed a motion to intervene on Jan. 19.
A week prior, he launched a GoFundMe campaign to crowdfund for legal defense, stating the town would not sufficiently defend the “will of the people.” In particular, the town’s decision to mediate the preliminary injunction that would pause the implementation of the ordinance while the litigation is pending was said to be a “theatrical farce” by Sidman.
By negotiating the preliminary injunction to allow the town to continue with its own workshopped agreement with the cruise industry, the town argues it is expediting a final decision and protecting itself from damages and attorney fees.
“Sidman has made clear that he will oppose any action, no matter how beneficial to the Town’s defense or the speedy resolution of this matter on the merits…,” asserts the town’s response.
While the town objected to an outside party joining its side, it had no qualms with an intervenor teaming up with the plaintiffs. In a response to Penobscot Bay River Pilots Association’s motion to intervene filed on Jan. 14, the town had “no objection to the relief requested.”
Additionally, the town also filed an answer to the plaintiff’s complaints that requests the court dismiss the case in its entirety, enter judgment in their favor and reimburse their attorneys’ fees and associated expenses.
“Any uncertainty as to whether the Town will defend this action exists only in Sidman’s mind,” concludes the town’s request.
