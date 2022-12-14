BAR HARBOR — The town is looking to move forward with the Glen Mary wading pool’s reconstruction plans as well as a brand-new dog park.
During a Parks and Recreation Committee meeting last week, representatives from the Village Improvement Association, the landowners of Glen Mary Park, discussed how to proceed with reconstruction plans after receiving a matching $50,000 donation to double their funds for the project.
Parks and Rec Committee Chair John Kelly said the town has decided to take $20,000 of its existing funds to hire an architectural and engineering designer to do some preliminary planning and designing for the park. The committee will host a community forum on Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m. in Town Council chambers to hear from the public and develop goals around their input.
“The process is first to get sort of community input on the goals, like what do we want to have there? What do we want for the community and the park around the pool and then Bethany Leavitt, Public Works director, will be looking into hiring a firm to take those ideas and basically bring them to life and put them on paper,” Kelly said.
Town Manager Kevin Sutherland is simultaneously working on a renewed lease with the VIA, which gives the town the right to operate the area as a public park. Kelly said the agreement is necessary to guarantee the town’s allowed use before a large sum is invested into the project.
“There’s also the long-term management of the forested area, and that’s going to be addressed more directly in the lease,” Kelly said. “There’s nothing for immediate need for that but we are looking at the entire parcel as a single park with two very different uses.”
During the meeting, the committee also made some edits to the draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Friends of Bar Harbor Dog Park. The group has been the main proponent of fundraising for and creation of a fenced-in space just for canines.
“The committee and the council have decided to move forward on that. The first step being is entering an agreement with that group so that we know what the expectations are for the town, and the Parks and Rec Committee and the volunteer group. And primarily that’s fundraising,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the next step before design plans begin is to finalize the MOU with the dog park representatives, which includes a provision to report to the committee monthly about their progress.
The location of the park will be on the southeast portion of the town’s athletic field between the basketball court and Cromwell Brook.
