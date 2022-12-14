News

BAR HARBOR — The town is looking to move forward with the Glen Mary wading pool’s reconstruction plans as well as a brand-new dog park.

During a Parks and Recreation Committee meeting last week, representatives from the Village Improvement Association, the landowners of Glen Mary Park, discussed how to proceed with reconstruction plans after receiving a matching $50,000 donation to double their funds for the project.

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

