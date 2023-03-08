News

BAR HARBOR — Voters will decide if the owners of the Black Friar Inn can purchase a strip of municipal-owned land abutting their property at the town meeting this June.

After obtaining an appraisal last year, Steven Woitasek and Deborah Vickers submitted a purchase price of $53,000 for the 969-square-foot lot on the east side of the municipal building. In a split vote of 4-3, the council moved to sell the lot for $6,500, with rent applied to the purchase price.

