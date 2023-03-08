BAR HARBOR — Voters will decide if the owners of the Black Friar Inn can purchase a strip of municipal-owned land abutting their property at the town meeting this June.
After obtaining an appraisal last year, Steven Woitasek and Deborah Vickers submitted a purchase price of $53,000 for the 969-square-foot lot on the east side of the municipal building. In a split vote of 4-3, the council moved to sell the lot for $6,500, with rent applied to the purchase price.
Woitasek and Vickers have paid a total of $5,500 in rent to use the property as parking spaces and will only need to pay an additional $1,000 if the transaction is approved.
Council member Jill Goldthwait, who suggested the reduced price, said the scrap of land is virtually unusable to the town or any other potential buyer. Goldthwait, Erin Cough, Matthew Hochman and Jeff Dobbs voted in favor of the motion. Joe Minutolo, Valerie Peacock and Gary Friedmann voted against.
Friedmann said that in this fiscal climate, it does not behoove the town to sell it at a reduced price. Peacock said the lot was essentially donated to the town and it is not the council’s place to give it away for less than it is worth.
The parcel was deeded to the town by Bernice Hopkins in 1970 for $1. The owners of the Black Friar Inn wanted to purchase the adjacent lot last year, but by the time it came before the council, the deadline to make it onto the town warrant had passed.
Goldthwait said that the appraisal took place before a 45-room bed-and-breakfast enveloped three sides of the inn, and the lot is likely worth less now.
After the initial vote over the purchase price, the council unanimously voted to put the warrant article on the open floor portion of town meeting, rather than on the referendum ballot.
