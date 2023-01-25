MOUNT DESERT — With voter approval at town meeting in May, the town will give the Mount Desert Island Historical Society $13,000 to paint the society’s museum building and the iconic footbridge over the nearby mill stream in Somesville.
The 240-year-old Selectmen’s Building, which is at one end of the footbridge, was repainted two years ago.
Raney Bench, the society’s executive director, made the funding request in a letter to town officials and in person at the Select Board meeting last week.
“This is not something we can afford on our own, so I'm hoping the town would be able to contribute,” she said in the letter.
“The Somesville campus is the most iconic and photographed place on MDI, if not in all of Maine, and most people don't know it belongs to the Historical Society. We shoulder the entire cost of maintaining it and insuring the location, while allowing free access to the campus by the public.”
Select Board members Wendy Littlefield and Geoff Wood said that, before a recent conversation with Bench, they were unaware that the Historical Society owns the museum building and gardens, the footbridge and the Selectmen’s Building and that the society is entirely responsible for maintaining all of the property.
“It needs to be taken care of,” Wood said.
The Historical Society has received $2,500 from the town in each of the past several years as one of more than two dozen nonprofit “third party” organizations for which the Select Board typically votes to allocate funds, pending town meeting approval.
The Historical Society was planning to ask for $2,500 again this year, but then decided to request $13,000 in addition to that for the painting project. Bench told the Select Board that Welch’s Painting in Southwest Harbor has given her a quote of $12,280.
She said the society has faced several unexpected costs in the past couple of years. For example, she said, “We’ve had incidents on the campus that have required us to invest in 24-hour security cameras that are being monitored.”
She told the Islander that in one of those incidents, a visitor assaulted a museum docent.
