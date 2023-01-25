News

MOUNT DESERT — With voter approval at town meeting in May, the town will give the Mount Desert Island Historical Society $13,000 to paint the society’s museum building and the iconic footbridge over the nearby mill stream in Somesville.

The 240-year-old Selectmen’s Building, which is at one end of the footbridge, was repainted two years ago.

