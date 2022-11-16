News

SWH Recycling Club

Inside the ND Paper in Old Town, the Southwest Harbor Recycling Club delivered the town’s cardboard at no cost for an event in April.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF DAVID MACDONALD

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — With the goal of researching and identifying fiscally and environmentally preferable methods for municipal solid waste (MSW) management, the newly formed Solid Waste Reduction Task Force met for the first time on Nov.8.

The task force will examine the composition of the town’s waste stream as well as various options for waste management and their costs. Industry experts from organizations such as A Climate to Thrive, the Unity Recycling Center, the Municipal Review Committee, Acadia Disposal District, Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection and Don’t Waste ME, and vendors such as Eastern Maine Recycling and Casella will be consulted as the task force gathers information.