SOUTHWEST HARBOR — With the goal of researching and identifying fiscally and environmentally preferable methods for municipal solid waste (MSW) management, the newly formed Solid Waste Reduction Task Force met for the first time on Nov.8.
The task force will examine the composition of the town’s waste stream as well as various options for waste management and their costs. Industry experts from organizations such as A Climate to Thrive, the Unity Recycling Center, the Municipal Review Committee, Acadia Disposal District, Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection and Don’t Waste ME, and vendors such as Eastern Maine Recycling and Casella will be consulted as the task force gathers information.
Another facility that will be explored as a waste management option is the ND Paper mill in Old Town, which accepts mixed cardboards of all kinds. It is estimated that 20 percent of waste in town is cardboard, amounting to around 380 tons that could be diverted to the mill avoiding as much as $60,000 in processing fees. Findings will be reported back to the Select Board by Dec. 27.
The town currently has two contracts for its waste and recycling – one with Eastern Maine Recycling (EMR) of Southwest Harbor and one with Municipal Review Committee (MRC). The contract with EMR prohibits Southwest Harbor from spending any funds on recycling efforts unrelated to EMR, and will roll over automatically in 2024 unless the Select Board decides otherwise. On July 2, a verbal agreement was made between EMR and Southwest Harbor that would allow EMR to collect mixed recyclables and transport them to a recycling transfer station in Old Town owned by waste management company, Casella. Recently, Casella increased its processing fee for mixed recyclables to $165 a tone compared to the $70 that MRC charges.
For now, the Solid Waste Reduction Task Force is awaiting approval by the Select Board to clarify their remote participation policy and will meet next on Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. The task force currently faces a lack of participation and risks the failure to achieve a quorum.