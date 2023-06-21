Town Council to take action against unregistered cruise ship arrival Jun 21, 2023 Jun 21, 2023 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The Town Council learned that on June 15, American Cruise Lines anchored a 170-person vessel, The American Constitution, within Bar Harbor waters without a confirmed reservation.American Cruise Lines knowingly took this action over the express objections of the town and in violation of the memorandum of agreement, according to members of the council.Last night, the council instructed the harbormaster and town attorney to investigate the incident and take appropriate enforcement action.This story will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Cruise Ship Recommended for you Popular Southwest Harbor death deemed a hit-and-run Golf of Maine opens in Southwest Harbor New shuttle service to begin trips up Cadillac Mountain Merchants Association disbands after nearly two decades TCS hires teacher for new pre-K program Local Events Check out our Special Features E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists