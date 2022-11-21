BAR HARBOR — The Town Council outlined its priorities for the current and upcoming fiscal year and discussed the top three challenges facing the community during a goal-setting workshop earlier this month.
Infrastructure, housing and tourism capacity were identified as the most crucial issues that will direct the council’s action items for the remainder of the 2023 term and next fiscal year budget. In the works are further strategy implementation of a 2019 Housing Policy Framework and street and sewer projects, but the council was less sure on tackling the ever-growing tourism question.
Tourism capacity
At the meeting on Nov. 1, Council Chair Valerie Peacock said the town needs to decide between prioritizing the millions of visitors or the 5,000 residents.
“Are we a tourism destination that also has people living here or are we a year-round community that happens to accommodate tourists?” she asked.
The town residents answered that question quite decisively on election day a week later when 58 percent of voters passed a citizens' initiative setting severe restrictions on the amount of cruise ship passengers allowed to come ashore. Currently, 3,500 cruisers can bustle into the downtown during peak season. With the new daily limitations, only 1,000 will be allowed to disembark on any given day.
But because cruise ships passengers make up less than 10 percent of visitors to Bar Harbor each year, curbing them may only solve part of the tourism conundrum. Many council members are worried the town’s infrastructure cannot handle the increasing influx of travelers who come by car.
Because Acadia National Park consistently ranks among the country’s top 10 most visited parks, the spillover of foot traffic into the small downtown leaves streets crowded, restaurants and shops bombarded, and locals competing for empty parking spaces.
Council member Jill Goldthwait said she’s gotten used to hearing from former regular visitors who say they will no longer step foot on the island due to the mass of people from away flocking to the park and downtown.
Although a consensus of members conceded it is near impossible to revive the Bar Harbor of old, before the explosion of tourism, they’re looking toward ways to reel in, or at least mitigate, the effects of the booming industry while supporting the greater community.
Planning Director Michele Gagnon said her department is looking to create a peak population model that will determine the town’s carrying capacity. It will use existing data to make yearly predictions to find the tipping point into “over tourism."
She said identifying the carrying capacity helps to understand “when the habitat is being negatively impacted that it no longer thrives.” And having hard numbers to point to is critical to guide future policy decisions.
Housing needs
Housing was also a main topic of discussion for council members. In 2019, the Planning Department created a Housing Policy Framework to support a year-round community by “fast-tracking” the increase in available and affordable housing. Of the 10 strategies listed (framework can be viewed online at www.barharbormaine.gov), the council has implemented the first two by restricting short-term rentals and developing zoning for employee housing. They are working on strategies three through nine, with the exclusion of strategy five (encouraging low- and moderate- income housing through zoning).
Identifying a range of housing types, sizes and densities to meet the needs of the community is strategy three. Soon the results from a housing assessment survey will be released that specifically targeted workers here who commute from off island. Gagnon said they have received 600 responses, 210 of which are people who work in Bar Harbor but do not live in town. Town Manager Kevin Sutherland said an action plan will be developed from those results.
Strategy four looks at removing barriers within the land use ordinance that prohibit the development of affordable workforce housing. Conversations between the Chamber of Commerce, Planning Department and business leaders found that restrictive dimensional requirements, lack of water and sewer, an unclear and inconsistent LUO, and an arduous and expensive development approval process lead to disincentives for building workforce housing.
Gagnon said one of her priorities is revising the 40 individual LUO amendments before a new comprehensive plan is approved that could possibly decrease the number of zoning districts, cut the red tape around dimensional and parking requirements, and identify where growth and higher density housing is feasible.
Strategy six and seven aim to create partnerships with community organizations and large employers to develop underutilized parcels and create workforce housing. Gagnon said she will have a committee position for an upcoming housing summit organized by Island Housing Trust. Sutherland said he’s involved in ongoing conversations with Acadia National Park, The Jackson Laboratory and hospitality groups to build public-private partnerships.
For strategy eight, the town will work with the National Park Service and congress to secure a 40-acre Town Hill parcel for the purpose of year-round affordable workforce housing. Sutherland said if and when Congress passes legislation, 30 percent would go to the National Park to build housing for Acadia employees and 70 percent would be divided between the four communities on the island.
The last strategy is to ensure quality rental housing. The council approved a long-term rental registration in October that according to the task force will take stock of the existing year-round rentals and inform specific recommendations for a maintenance licensing and inspection ordinance.
Infrastructure projects
The town approved a major investment bond for updating the wastewater collection system, stormwater and water systems in June. Five infrastructure projects in town will be taking place to address some of those much-needed updates.
The West Street Gateway Project will solve the issue of an overburdened pump station that creates overflow into Frenchman Bay during high-rain storms. The town is looking to create a holding tank to prevent overflow and may involve Maine Department of Transportation to reconfigure the intersection of Eden Street and West Street at the same time.
Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt said some geotechnical work was done on West Street recently to inform the full design of a combined sewer overflow tank (CSO) and a retaining wall. She said the retaining wall assessment will be given in December and will help inform integration of the Eden Shared-Use Path.
Leavitt’s department is also reviewing the hydraulic model and flow monitoring of the sewer system. On top of changing the type and size of pipe additions, they are continuing flow monitoring of all rain events at every CSO, which characterizes how much iodine has been removed in the system.
There will also be a relining of the sewer on Holland Avenue and Cottage Street scheduled for this year. Leavitt has also been working with Maine Department of Environmental Protection to plan drainage projects for Atlantic Avenue and Hancock Street.
Leavitt said she was hoping to get bids out in December for a Main Street sewer replacement from Wayman Lane to Cromwell Harbor Road.