BAR HARBOR — The Town Council outlined its priorities for the current and upcoming fiscal year and discussed the top three challenges facing the community during a goal-setting workshop earlier this month.

Infrastructure, housing and tourism capacity were identified as the most crucial issues that will direct the council’s action items for the remainder of the 2023 term and next fiscal year budget. In the works are further strategy implementation of a 2019 Housing Policy Framework and street and sewer projects, but the council was less sure on tackling the ever-growing tourism question.

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

