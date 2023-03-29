BAR HARBOR — After two months of workshopping, the Town Council adopted next fiscal year’s budget at a meeting last week and placed a $58 million school bond on the warrant for June elections.
The $23.6 million budget for FY 2024 represents a 11.1 percent increase in property taxes from the previous year, or $22.1 million. Council member Matthew Hochman said most of this year’s tax hike is due to cost-of-living increases mandated in employee contracts and infrastructure costs.
The council is also funding two new full-time positions in the Planning Department: a $100,000 staff planner and a $100,000 housing and community planner. The staff planner will take on the day-to-day tasks, allowing the department to focus on larger projects like land use ordinance amendments, according to the service enhancement request. The housing and community planner will research and advance housing-related policies and focus on overall development of the current housing stock.
“I personally think we ought to just have a hiring freeze at a 11.1 percent [tax increase],” said former council member David Bowden.
The addition of these two positions follows last year’s expansion of town staff as former town manager Kevin Sutherland requested a communications coordinator and a sustainability coordinator. Both coordinators were let go a few weeks after Sutherland’s forced resignation, but the positions remain funded in the 2024 budget.
“Under the circumstances the town is in in looking for a manager, you’d want to get a manager in place before you hire new people,” Bowden said.
The council also unanimously voted to place the $58 million bond for a Conners Emerson School rebuild on the town warrant. The 25-year bond will have a 4 percent interest rate.
Voters last year approved a $43.9 million sewer and water bond to upgrade town infrastructure that is now being felt in fee increases.
The push to rebuild the 1950s school started before the COVID-19 pandemic, when costs were estimated at around $40 million. School Board Chair Lilea Simis said the project was shelved during the last few years when attention was shifted to educating the students.
CES Principal Heather Webster said that the school infrastructure has reached a crisis point: every classroom has buckets and tarps on the ready to contain water infiltration, the library has been closed due to poor air quality caused by water leaking into the walls, and the boiler has failed twice.
Council member Gary Friedman asked what school maintenance costs would be if the bond were to fail. Webster said with a new boiler, roof repairs, portables to house pre-K classes, playground and parking lot upgrades, insulation and reconfiguring bathrooms, expenses would total around $12 million, up from $6 million several years ago.
Voters will ultimately decide on the budget and school bond at the town meeting in June.
