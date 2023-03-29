News

BAR HARBOR — After two months of workshopping, the Town Council adopted next fiscal year’s budget at a meeting last week and placed a $58 million school bond on the warrant for June elections.

The $23.6 million budget for FY 2024 represents a 11.1 percent increase in property taxes from the previous year, or $22.1 million. Council member Matthew Hochman said most of this year’s tax hike is due to cost-of-living increases mandated in employee contracts and infrastructure costs.

