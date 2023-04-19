BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA is looking outside the box to provide seasonal housing and was given approval from the Town Council on Tuesday to apply to place a recreational vehicle next to its building on Park Street.
The YMCA sits on town-owned land, which is also where the RV would be. Before applying to the Design Review Board, the Y had to get the town’s blessing. That came in the form of unanimous approval by members of the council, but not without plenty of discussion.
The RV would be obscured from view and would require hookups for water, sewer and electricity. The RV was described as small in size by YMCA Executive Director Ann Tikkanen, who told council members that it would provide housing for either one person or a couple from May through September. The rented RV would not move from its location.
Providing seasonal housing for employees is challenging for most employers in town, and while council members were sympathetic, they also expressed concern that the Y’s request could spur similar requests from other business owners.
The approval came with conditions that would be sent to the Design Review Board and included the following: one person or one couple, not to be driven, not visible, no immediate neighbors, no external lights and no fire pits.
“Maybe in this troubled time we have, this is maybe something we do actually need to look at. We could look at it as a pilot program,” said council member Joe Minutolo.
“I know what you are going through, and it is brutal,” he said to Tikkanen. “Maybe this is a conversation we need to have in the future that is broader based.”
Minutolo noted that people who work in the park and drive the Island Explorer bus live in local campgrounds during the summer.