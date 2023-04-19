News

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA is looking outside the box to provide seasonal housing and was given approval from the Town Council on Tuesday to apply to place a recreational vehicle next to its building on Park Street.

The YMCA sits on town-owned land, which is also where the RV would be. Before applying to the Design Review Board, the Y had to get the town’s blessing. That came in the form of unanimous approval by members of the council, but not without plenty of discussion.