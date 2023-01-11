BAR HARBOR — Town Council members floated the idea of charging developers impact fees during one of their meetings last month. The one-time capital charge would cover a project’s increased demand for public services, infrastructure or transportation facilities. The collected fees would be added to a separate fund to be used for needed improvements to those facilities.
For example, if the town imposed a street impact fee, and a 100-unit complex was approved for West Street, potentially clogging downtown traffic, it could split the price of adding a new traffic light or exit or entrance lane between each of those units.
While other municipalities like Saco, Portland and York have introduced impact fees for recreation, wastewater facilities and school construction, Bar Harbor Town Manager Kevin Sutherland said he is looking into a type of impact fee that has not been replicated in the state – one that would prioritize housing development over transient accommodations.
Sutherland said he has received requests from council members to look at ways to shift financial incentives away from the construction of new hotels, bed-and-breakfasts and vacation rentals and towards the types of projects that would support a thriving year-round community.
“I think about additional transient accommodations…if those are built, they’re taking up valuable land for multi-family housing,” he said. “And if that’s the case…can that project help fund a future housing project in another part of town?”
While he is still unsure if a housing impact fee is even possible, the Maine Legislature is making strides in a similar direction. Last February, the Taxation Committee voted to advance a bill that would allow municipalities to collect impact fees on short-term rentals and use that money to support affordable housing.
And other states have introduced their own versions. San Diego, Calif., has a housing impact fee that is charged to commercial developments that help finance affordable housing for low-income workers whose jobs were created by those developments, but do not cover the cost of local rent prices.
Bar Harbor previously had sewer impact fees, but council member Gary Friedmann said they were suspended shortly after he joined the council. He said the additional costs of development were too prohibitive. But he said by killing the proposal instead of tweaking it, the town lost out on future hotel constructions paying large impact fees that could be used for future capital investments.
“Every time a new transient accommodation goes in, it requires housing for its staff that they’re under no obligation to provide,” he said. “And since affordable housing is identified as one our greatest, if not the greatest need right now, an impact fee could be assessed to go into an affordable housing fund the town could use in many ways to address that situation.”
But some council members were leery of employing such a “sharp tool” in town. Council member Joe Minutolo said that smaller players who would have to incur an impact fee may not be able to compete with larger corporations that may handily pay the cost of doing business.
Sutherland said it is possible to scale the impact fee based on the size of a project. He said he will be speaking with the council's attorney to discuss the possibility of such a housing impact fee and will bring that information to the council in the next few months.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.