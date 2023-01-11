News

BAR HARBOR — Town Council members floated the idea of charging developers impact fees during one of their meetings last month. The one-time capital charge would cover a project’s increased demand for public services, infrastructure or transportation facilities. The collected fees would be added to a separate fund to be used for needed improvements to those facilities.

For example, if the town imposed a street impact fee, and a 100-unit complex was approved for West Street, potentially clogging downtown traffic, it could split the price of adding a new traffic light or exit or entrance lane between each of those units.

Tags

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

