BAR HARBOR — The Town Council has seemed to notice the uptick in traffic jams and the complaints that residents have had about the ever-growing congestion at the bottleneck before the bridge at the head of Mount Desert Island.
Council member Matt Hochman brought up the issue during his comments at the end of the Aug. 15 council meeting.
“I think it's appropriate for us to request MDOT (Maine Department of Transportation) to do a traffic study at the head of the island,” Hochman said. “Over the last couple weeks, it has really come to a head, and it's time to ask them to take a look at that area.”
Because Route 3 is a state road, the town cannot investigate road restructuring solutions on its own and must collaborate with MDOT. Hochman threw out a few ideas and suggested that the town request the help of MDOT for the sake of residents who have no choice but to brave the traffic jams on a regular basis.
“Whether it is revamping the traffic light, changing the merge, changing the whole thing to a roundabout, widening the bridge – I don't know what the solution is, but I think we would be remiss if we did not request that they look at it,” said Hochman.
“Taking two or three hours to get off the island at the end of the day every day is getting to be a very common complaint, so I think it would be appropriate for us to request that it get looked at.”
After the meeting, Hochman elaborated on some of his concerns, and the grievances that locals have aired to him, about the traffic problem. He said that his coworkers often discuss the problems they face and that it can take them hours to get home from work.
“Because I work at the lab, I hear a lot from lab employees about how frustrating it can be for them,” Hochman explained. “The ones [concerns] that have come to me are generally about the amount of time it takes to get off the island. It can be pretty frustrating.”
Island residents are faced with this inconvenience anytime it is necessary to leave the island, whether it be a daily work commute or a routine shopping trip to Ellsworth. Taking two or three hours to go to the store can be frustrating, but Hochman has thought of even bigger potential problems posed by the traffic.
Hochman worried that a potential emergency on MDI could be made significantly worse by the amount of traffic that builds up on the only route off island during the summer months.
Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matt Bartlett said that while the traffic on the island has never prevented emergency services from getting where they need to go, it has slowed things down before.
“It can impact our time, how long it takes to get someplace,” said Bartlett on responding to emergency situations in heavy island traffic. “We can't go with the normal flow of traffic.”
Drivers on the road need to pull over for emergency response vehicles with sirens, and though drivers can still pull over in the heavy traffic, they are often limited in how much space they can make for emergency vehicles. When the lines of cars continue for long stretches of road, emergency responders are often forced to travel in the oncoming lane and must do so slowly and cautiously.
“There is always the risk of having to travel in the opposing lane to get through,” Bartlett said. “It does make it harder for us when we’re responding in that area. A lot of the time, if we’re not completely in the other lane, we are taking up some space.”
Another concern of Hochman’s was that if an event were to occur that would require MDI to be evacuated, such as a natural disaster, heavy traffic on the island’s only exit could amplify the severity of the situation and impede evacuation efforts.
“God forbid there's ever a natural disaster like the fire of ‘47 in the summer,” Hochman said.
While MDI has not been faced with this type of scenario in recent memory, Andrew Sankey, director of the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, said that if an evacuation were to occur, the traffic would only be moving in one direction, which would help to move traffic. If MDI were to be evacuated, nobody would be allowed to drive onto the island, allowing both travel lanes to be used for cars exiting.
“We would adopt the same thing that Florida does for evacuating the Keys where all lanes would be used for egress,” Sankey explained.
Not only would both lanes at the head of the island be used for traffic moving to the mainland, but traffic coming to Bar Harbor would be halted far before it ever got to the bridge in Trenton. Cars could be stopped as far north as I-395 in Brewer to make room for evacuation procedures.
An evacuation event would be rare, but not off the table. According to Sankey, there are really only two types of disaster that would result in this type of emergency plan being implemented, and fortunately, both types of disasters usually come with a bit of forewarning and time for preparation.
“One being a wildfire and the other being a tsunami,” said Sankey on what would make an evacuation of MDI necessary. “Both of those, as with all natural hazards with the exception of earthquakes and tornadoes, come with forecasting.”
Sankey encourages residents of Hancock County to be prepared for emergency situations and to become familiar with the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.