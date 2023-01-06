BAR HARBOR — Pop Tart, Cotton Candy, Unicorn Frappe. Those flavor names may sound less like tobacco products and more like favorite childhood snacks. But the $850 billion dollar industry markets those flavors, and many more, to entice kids and potentially get them hooked for life. That’s why the Bar Harbor Town Council is entertaining a motion to ban the sale of flavored tobacco in town, including menthol cigarettes and vapes.
During a council meeting on Jan. 3, Arthur Blank, a member of the Healthy Acadia Board of Directors and former president of Mount Desert Island Hospital, and Julie Daigle, Healthy Acadia’s community health and development coordinator, presented their proposal.
Nearly $50 million a year is spent on tobacco advertising in Maine. And the industry’s lobbying machine is working. According to a Maine Youth Integrated Health Survey, one in three Maine high school students have used e-cigarettes and one in five are currently using a tobacco product – rates well above the national average. And of those who use e-cigarettes or vapes, 85 percent use flavored products.
“If you don’t start [smoking] when you’re a young person, you’re probably not going to start at all,” Daigle said, pointing to a statistic that states 90 percent of adults who start using nicotine start by the age of 21. “The tobacco companies know this and they have developed over 15,000 flavors in response. They know that their future customers come from the youth population.”
Flavored tobacco products and skyrocketing teen use have a direct correlation. Seventy percent of teen users cite flavors as their main reason for using nicotine. And although candy and fruit flavors may sound the most enticing, menthol may be the most effective. Half of youth who have ever tried smoking started with menthol cigarettes, states the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Daigle said that the menthol market is perhaps the most insidious because the way human bodies react to the flavor makes nicotine more addictive overall.
Similar tobacco bans have been approved in four Maine communities, including Bangor. Public health advocates are said to propose a statewide ban within the current legislative session.
Town Council member Matthew Hochman said he worries that the ban could infringe on personal freedoms and there are already rules in place to prevent underage use, like the legal minimum age for tobacco sales being raised from 18 to 21.
Daigle said a common pushback to her proposal is that nicotine use is all about personal choice.
“In a context in which nearly $50 million dollars every year just in the state of Maine is being spent to promote these products, that is a powerful influence. That’s a huge, huge influence on our decisions,” she said.
Risk-taking and impulsive behavior, like trying nicotine products, is more common among teens than adults because their brains, including the decision-making center, have not fully developed. Daigle said the tobacco industry preys on these types of vulnerable populations because they know they can create lifelong users who never stood a chance.
“I don't think any of us are naive enough to think that if we pass an ordinance…these kids will not ever be able to get their hands on these things,” Blank said. “I think that just the message, that our community doesn't want these things in our stores, is an offsetting message to our kids, number one that we care but also emphasizing that, you know, this is not, it's not in their best interest.”
Town Manager Kevin Sutherland is likely to bring an ordinance before the council at its next meeting, at which point members will set a public hearing over the proposed ban.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.