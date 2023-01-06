News

BAR HARBOR — Pop Tart, Cotton Candy, Unicorn Frappe. Those flavor names may sound less like tobacco products and more like favorite childhood snacks. But the $850 billion dollar industry markets those flavors, and many more, to entice kids and potentially get them hooked for life. That’s why the Bar Harbor Town Council is entertaining a motion to ban the sale of flavored tobacco in town, including menthol cigarettes and vapes.

During a council meeting on Jan. 3, Arthur Blank, a member of the Healthy Acadia Board of Directors and former president of Mount Desert Island Hospital, and Julie Daigle, Healthy Acadia’s community health and development coordinator, presented their proposal.

