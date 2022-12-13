News

BAR HARBOR — Following a Hancock County Superior Court judge throwing out a string of 2020 charter changes, Town Manager Kevin Sutherland has submitted a reconsideration and amendment of that judgment on behalf of the town.

Filed in November, Sutherland said the reconsideration asks the same court level to overturn its previous ruling and uphold the charter changes. If that request is denied, the amendment seeks clarification on how the town should redress decisions made under those changes, including budget processes and the election and composition of Warrant Committee members.

Tags

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you