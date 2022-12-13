BAR HARBOR — Following a Hancock County Superior Court judge throwing out a string of 2020 charter changes, Town Manager Kevin Sutherland has submitted a reconsideration and amendment of that judgment on behalf of the town.
Filed in November, Sutherland said the reconsideration asks the same court level to overturn its previous ruling and uphold the charter changes. If that request is denied, the amendment seeks clarification on how the town should redress decisions made under those changes, including budget processes and the election and composition of Warrant Committee members.
“We filed a reconsideration and also asked for an ‘alter or amend the judgment’ because I don’t know what to do,” Sutherland said. “The judge has the authority to basically tell us, all right, now that you did this wrong, here’s what you need to do to fix it.”
According to a court decision dated Oct. 24, Judge William Anderson ruled that the town did not follow the proper procedure under the Maine Home Rule Act when presenting voters with nine separate articles at the Nov. 3, 2020, election. Anderson found that the total 19 modifications constitute “major” revisions to the charter and therefore should have been submitted on the warrant as a single ballot issue instead of as multiple questions, which are only allowed for minor changes.
After town voters passed eight of the nine articles, including restructuring the Warrant Committee from 22 to 15 members, stripping members’ ability to run as a slate, restructuring the budget process, and allowing the Town Council to adopt “minor” land use ordinance amendments, Michael Good and 11 other Bar Harbor residents filed the Good v. Town of Bar Harbor suit on Dec. 3, 2020.
Since siding with the plaintiffs and invalidating the charter changes, Judge Anderson has retired and the case has been transferred to Justice A. Murray. Sutherland said Anderson’s retirement allows a fresh set of eyes to look at the case, which he said gives the town higher chances of winning.
Sutherland said the final decision from the court may come as early as mid-January. If the reconsideration doesn’t go the town’s way, he said the council will likely appeal the case to the Maine Supreme Court.
Until then, “we’ll follow our legal guidance and continue business as usual,” Sutherland wrote in a Dec. 6 manager’s update on the town website, “so this year’s budget process will follow the same as last year.”
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.