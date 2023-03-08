Tourism

MOUNT DESERT — The Select Board voted 3-2 Monday night to place a proposed short-term rentals licensing ordinance on the warrant for the May 2 town meeting.

The proposed ordinance states that its intent is “to allow the continued reasonable short-term rental of legal residential properties … while minimizing the negative impacts said short-term rentals could generate. This will be accomplished by a licensing program that enables the town to monitor and track the number of short-term rentals within its borders …”

Tags

Reporter

