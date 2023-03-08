MOUNT DESERT — The Select Board voted 3-2 Monday night to place a proposed short-term rentals licensing ordinance on the warrant for the May 2 town meeting.
The proposed ordinance states that its intent is “to allow the continued reasonable short-term rental of legal residential properties … while minimizing the negative impacts said short-term rentals could generate. This will be accomplished by a licensing program that enables the town to monitor and track the number of short-term rentals within its borders …”
The question of what effect short-term rentals are having on the town was looked at by the Land Use Zoning Ordinance (LUZO) Committee at the request of the Select Board. That was prompted by concerns that weekly rentals are contributing to a decrease in year-round housing.
Select Board members and members of the public complained at Monday's meeting that the proposed ordinance leaves a number of important questions unanswered, including how much the ordinance would cost to implement and enforce and how much the town would charge for a short-term rental license.
Board members who voted to send the ordinance to town meeting said those details could be filled in over the next few weeks so that voters would know exactly what they were voting on.
Still, board member Wendy Littlefield said, “I don't feel that I can rightfully approve this without more detail.
“We are a tourist community; we depend on tourism. And to put restrictions on some of these short-term rentals will exclude an entire category of visitors. Those visitors are going to go someplace else. And I feel like it's going to hurt our community. This is huge. And I don't think it should go on the warrant yet.”
Board member Rick Mooers, who also is on the LUZO Committee and owns an LLC that has short-term rentals, said of the proposed ordinance, “It is, in my estimation, a solution to a problem that has not yet been clearly defined. It needs a lot more work before it is ever put to the floor of town meeting for a vote.”
Select Board member Martha Dudman voted to place the proposed short-term rentals licensing ordinance on the town meeting warrant.
“I think we can all agree that the complexion of our year-round community has changed lot in the last 20 years and certainly in the last 10 years,” she said. “One small part of that is the ever-expanding number of short-term rentals. They may enhance us as a tourist destination, but we are more than that. We have a history here that many of us enjoy of a strong, closely knit year-round community.”
Dudman said more and more year-round residences are being snapped up and turned into short-term rentals for which the owners charge thousands of dollars a week and are, in her words, “making a mint.”
“I think many of us are concerned about the way that our communities are changing, and this is one small way we can at least measure what's happening. We're not saying you can't do it. We're saying we want to know who's doing what.”
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.