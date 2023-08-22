Tourism

CAT

The CAT offers travel between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, from May through early October.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — Despite some of the less-than-desirable weather on the north Atlantic coast this summer coupled with wildfires in Nova Scotia, the CAT Ferry is reporting good business so far this season.

According to Bay Ferries Limited, the company that operates the CAT ferry service, weather events, including the Nova Scotia wildfires and the recent heavy rain and flooding, have had an impact on visitation there.