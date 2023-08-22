BAR HARBOR — Despite some of the less-than-desirable weather on the north Atlantic coast this summer coupled with wildfires in Nova Scotia, the CAT Ferry is reporting good business so far this season.
According to Bay Ferries Limited, the company that operates the CAT ferry service, weather events, including the Nova Scotia wildfires and the recent heavy rain and flooding, have had an impact on visitation there.
“There was a fairly significant series of wildfires in southern Nova Scotia, which did have some road closures and restrictions and had an impact on people's willingness to travel,” said Mark Wilson, senior vice president of Bay Ferries Limited. “For the majority of people who choose to do this travel [via the CAT ferry], it's discretionary travel for vacation or leisure purposes. Tourism travel, wherever it is in the world, is heavily dependent on the consistency of the weather.”
As of Aug. 10, the CAT has completed 55 round trips, with eight round-trip cancellations due to weather. Despite this, the ferry has seen steady growth in ticket sales over the course of the summer. So far, the CAT has sold 34,542 tickets to passengers on the Bar Harbor to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, route.
This most recent update shows an increase of 6,543 passengers since the numbers were last updated on July 11, and represents an increase of 2,864 passenger bookings compared to this time last summer. A total of 21,419 passengers and 8,382 vehicles have been transported by the CAT.
The company also noted that although trips to Canada made by U.S. residents via automobile continue to recover, they remain below pre-pandemic levels. Automobile trips to Canada by U.S. citizens is a leading indicator of the CAT’s projected passenger bookings, and is measured by Statistics Canada, a Canadian website that tracks data on various subjects including tourism.
“Why we look at that is a massive portion of our usage base for the service is Americans,” Wilson said. “We traditionally track on the order of 80 percent of the people who use this service are Americans, so that number is an important corollary. If U.S. residents are not traveling across the border, that can impact our business.”
Despite this data, passenger bookings continue to follow an upward trend that Wilson expects to continue into the fall. Although the CAT reduces the number of weekly trips that it makes between Nova Scotia and Maine in September, there is still a high demand for the service then.
“There is a portion of the travel segment that still chooses to travel in September,” said Wilson. “I expect that we'll close the seasons on that [upward] trend. I think that we will continue to move more numbers this fall than last fall as long as we get some more cooperation from the weather.”
The CAT operates daily until Sept. 4 when service will be reduced to five days per week. The ferry will continue to operate on Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, departing Yarmouth at 9:30 a.m. Atlantic time and Bar Harbor at 3 p.m. Eastern time until Oct. 9, which is the season’s end date.