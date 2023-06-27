Tourism

Bar Harbor's East Street waterfront complex is where cruise passengers disembark. 

BAR HARBOR — American Constitution, the American Cruise Lines ship that turned up in town on June 15 without a reservation, was originally bound for Bucksport. Bucksport Harbormaster Mike Ormsby said that the ship canceled its reservation at the last minute.

“It was supposed to come to Bucksport, but they canceled the day of, and they didn't give us a reason,” Ormsby said. “Since I've talked to them, they said they were going to continue with their schedule here.”