BAR HARBOR — American Constitution, the American Cruise Lines ship that turned up in town on June 15 without a reservation, was originally bound for Bucksport. Bucksport Harbormaster Mike Ormsby said that the ship canceled its reservation at the last minute.
“It was supposed to come to Bucksport, but they canceled the day of, and they didn't give us a reason,” Ormsby said. “Since I've talked to them, they said they were going to continue with their schedule here.”
According to the American Cruise Lines website, American Constitution regularly anchors in Bucksport, which is the last stop on its New England Explorer Cruise itinerary. The Maine portion of the New England route begins in Portland and makes stops in Bath, Boothbay Harbor, Rockland and Camden before finishing in Bucksport. From Bucksport, passengers are taken by bus to Bar Harbor.
The ship returned to Bucksport as scheduled on June 25, but with a different captain than usual, according to Ormsby. American Cruise Lines would not comment on why the ship changed course or why the ship had a new captain for its next visit to Bucksport.
Bar Harbor has issued a notice of violation to American Cruise Lines under the Memorandum of Agreement that was approved between cruise lines and the town in 2022. American Cruise Lines has been instructed to pay a port fee, which is set at $5.21 per passenger, totaling $885.70 for the ship’s 170 passengers. This port fee would have been paid by the ship even if it had a proper reservation to anchor in Bar Harbor.
The incident occurred on June 15, but came to light on June 21 after the Town Council met. The council moved to have the harbormaster and town attorney investigate the matter and enforce the MOA, which is being done through the notice of violation.
“American Cruise Lines knowingly took this action over the express objections of the Town and in violation of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA),” read the statement released by the town on June 21.
American Constitution had requested to anchor in Bar Harbor on several days throughout the summer cruise ship season, but since the requests were not made by the booking deadline, they were denied by the town. According to the MOA, all cruise ship visits must be booked by Jan. 15.
American Cruise Lines issued a statement on June 23 in response to the action taken by the town, expressing its hope to continue working with Bar Harbor.
“We understand the Town’s position and the exemptions granted to US-flagged ships accommodating fewer than 200 guests,” read the statement. “We are committed to working with the Town on an ongoing basis for our future visits and are scheduled to be back in port this weekend with the 90-passenger American Independence. American Cruise Lines has been visiting Bar Harbor for several decades and looks forward to continuing our long partnership.”
American Independence, another American Cruise Lines ship, has been consistently coming to Bar Harbor with the proper reservations, and remains on the PortCall schedule for the town. American Cruise Lines released an additional statement on June 26, making it clear that all future arrivals will be planned with the proper reservations in place.
“American Cruise Lines strongly values our longstanding relationship with Bar Harbor, so regardless of any misunderstanding or differing interpretation of the MOA’s exceptions for US-flagged ships under 200, we will make the requested reservations for all visits moving forward,” that statement said.
The exemption granted to U.S.-flagged ships mentioned by American Cruise Lines refers to daily ship limits set by the MOA, which allow no more than three cruise ships to book anchorage per day. This rule does not apply to U.S.-flagged cruise ships with a lower berth capacity of fewer than 200 passengers. Both the American Constitution and the American Independence fit into this category, with respective capacities of 170 and 90 passengers.
The arrival of the ship and the fact that passengers were brought to shore has shed some light on the complexity of the arrangements that go into the bookings and arrivals of cruise ships, and the disembarkation of their passengers. The process that cruise ships must go through to arrive and anchor, and the process of arranging for tenders to bring passengers to shore, is overseen by different entities that are not connected.
The town and the harbormaster have the right to accept or deny any requests to arrive and anchor in the harbor. Bookings are made through the town and port fees are paid to the town.
The town does not have any oversight when it comes to bringing passengers to shore with tenders, which is why in the case of American Constitution’s unscheduled arrival, the fault lies solely with the cruise line and ship and not with Harborside Marina, where passengers disembarked.
“It was always the case that the town managed the reservations,” explained Town Council Chair Val Peacock. “The harbormaster takes the reservation and assigns the anchorages within those parameters. We don't give the cruise lines permission to go to the docks.”
The docks, which are owned and operated by Ocean Properties, work with the cruise lines themselves to arrange tender services. They are not involved with anchorage requests and approval, only with disembarkation of passengers. The docks can accept any ship that comes to them to unload passengers, but the ship still needs separate permission from the town to anchor.
“We don't control the docks at all,” Peacock said. “It's really complicated and there's a lot of details that are hard to understand. I can see why people have questions.”